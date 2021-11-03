It’s Official! Cleveland’s Next Mayor Is 34-Year-Old Justin Bibb

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A historic election took place in Cleveland on Tuesday (Nov 2), as the first new mayor since 2006 was elected by the people. Justin Bibb will be the next Mayor of Cleveland at the start of 2022.

For the 34-year-old Bibb, the mission to turn things around for the city poses a large undertaking. But through his own words, he recognizes the many issues facing the community, as he calls on residents to help bring a change to The Land.

“We all know the issues we have ahead of us. Poorest big city in America.” Bibb said. “The worst city in this country for Black women. One out of two of our children living in poverty. But I want to say something very important and I said this when I announced nearly 300 days ago. That not one mayor can solve these problems in isolation. It’s going to take a people-powered movement to change our city. When I take that oath in January, I’m not taking that oath by myself. We, the people, will take that oath.”

The role of mayor will be Bibb’s first position as an elected official, having previously worked in government and as a nonprofit executive.

On Wednesday morning, he sat down with FOX 8 to discuss his plans for the future.

“We are going to be moving with urgency all across this city,” Bibb said. “Cleveland is back and ready to lead.”

Hailing from the city’s East Side, Bibb gained support from the area for Issue 24, the charter amendment to establish more civilian oversight of the Cleveland Division of Police.

“I said in a town hall a few days ago we can’t keep making a this a false choice between good and effective law enforcement and police accountability,” he said prior to being elected. “We can do both. I believe thrust is the biggest thing to do to make sure we have safety and security and residents trust police. Without it, you don’t get safety.”

