LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Closing Their Stores and Gas Stations on Thanksgiving For a Day

If you are expecting to make that last minute trip to get your ingredients for Thanksgiving, you might be out of luck at one particular store.

Giant Eagle has announced that all of its stores, along with its Market District and GetGo locations, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a press release, the company’s transportation and retail support centers will also be closed to “give team members the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.” Related Stories LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle To Accept PayPal and Venmo as Forms of Payment “Our Team Members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel and medicines. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said in a release. “Our decision to close on Thanksgiving will allow all of our Team Members time to rest, recharge and enjoy the holiday with their families.”

The area grocery/supermarket chain joins other businesses closing on Thanksgiving including Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s Target and Walmart.

All of the Giant Eagle locations will reopen on Nov. 26.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Dusan Stankovic and Getty Images