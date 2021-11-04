The Bijou Star Files: Kim K. Dinner For Two With New Boo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 4, 2021:

KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE 2ND DINNER DATE NIGHT IN A ROW… Smells Like A Couple

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson very much appear to be an item … well, maybe something more flingy than that … the two just met up for the second night in a row.

JOHN LEGEND & CHRISSY TEIGEN KIM NEEDS A GUY WITH BIG LAUGHS …Pete Checks That Box!!!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say there's one specific thing about Pete Davidson that could be the key to wooing Kim Kardashian — his enormous funny bone.

‘If OBJ’s days are done’ with Cleveland Browns, ‘it’s like they never began’

'He's always been a simmering pot that can boil over at any time, and that time may have come.'

DABABY ROLLING LOUD BACKS NEW TOUR …Says He’s Grown From Homophobic Rant

DaBaby is going back on tour after his homophobic comments, and it's all backed by Rolling Loud — the festival where he made those remarks — which believes he's a changed man.

‘RUST’ MOVIE SHOOTING HALYNA’S HUSBAND HIRES ATTORNEYS …Wrongful Death Suit WILL Be Filed

The husband of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has lawyered up, and is preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit …

AOC Parents Who Are Anti-CRT ARE TURNING A BLIND EYE TO OUR HISTORY

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks folks who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools are burying their heads in the sand when it comes to the country's history … which ain't always pretty.

KEVIN HART SIT-DOWN CHAT WITH TED SARANDOS …Amid Chappelle Drama

Kevin Hart isn't one to embrace controversy for kicks — which is why a one-on-one between Netflix's CEO and him is all the more interesting … especially as the Dave Chappelle drama's still swirling.

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Increases In Ratings Amid Her Absence

Wendy Williams may not be hosting her show at the moment, but people are still tuning in. As you know, season 13 kicked off without Wendy Williams, and the show has had multiple hosts, including Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Devyn Simone, Sherri Shepherd to name a few.

These African-American Candidates Won The Election In Their States, Becoming The First Black Mayors & Lt. Governor

When it comes to representation, Black and Brown men and women continue to prove that they're qualified to be in all spaces, and their residents agree. From the mayor to the lieutenant governor, allow us to introduce you to the new individuals in office who are ready to make changes.

Will Smith Shares He Once Fell In Love With A Co-Star During First Marriage: “I Found Myself Desperately Longing To See Her”

While many people are mum about their relationships, we can always count on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith to keep it one-hun-don with us and share all the highs and lows of their lives. While it was Jada last week, Will opened up and gave insight into his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Only One Black Juror Selected In The Trial For The Three Men Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery

After more than two weeks of a difficult jury selection process, a panel of 12 people has finally been chosen in the trial for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Caitlyn Jenner Claims O.J. Simpson Told Nicole Brown Simpson “I’ll Kill You And Get Away With It”

Caitlyn Jenner has shared her insight on who she believes is responsible for Nicole Brown Simpson's passing. She claims that O.J. Simpson is "obviously" who murdered Nicole back in 1994. Caitlyn said that Nicole told ex-wife Kris Jenner that O.J. would "kill her and get away with it."

Tory Lanez Gets Preliminary Hearing Set For December In Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case (Exclusive)

Tory Lanez is one step closer to a trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Will Smith Admits He Once Considered Murdering His Father

Will Smith says he once contemplated killing his father as a way to avenge his abused mother.

Student Suspended After Reporting Sexual Assault to School Administrators

A high school student in North Carolina was suspended last month after she reported to school administrators that she was sexually assaulted by a male classmate.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Reform Alliance to Host Job Fair in New York City

Jay-Z once said, "Over here, we measure success by how many people successful next to you/ Here, we say you're broke if everybody is broke except for you." The hip-hop legend plans to make good on his bars as Roc Nation's Team Roc and Reform Alliance are set to host a job fair for unemployed New Yorkers.

Jay-Z Shares Advice for Success With 11-Year-Old Reporter From Brooklyn

Just a week after landing an interview with Nas, 11-year-old reporter Jazlyn a.k.a. Jazzy is going viral after scoring an interview with another hip-hop legend.

Highly Transmissible Delta Variant AY.4.2 Detected In At Least Eight States

A highly transmissible descendant of the Delta coronavirus variant has been detected in at least eight states. The U.K. is also monitoring a growing number of cases.

Single-Dose HIV ‘Cure’ Approved To Begin Human Trial

A treatment that would "functionally cure" HIV might be on the horizon. The single-dose treatment will soon begin human trials.

McDonald’s CEO’s “Racist” Text to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Sparks Outrage

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski is facing heavy criticisms for a "racist" and "ignorant" text message he sent to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot about shootings throughout the beleaguered city.

Halle Berry’s Film ‘Bruised’ Will Feature The First All-Female Hip-Hop Soundtrack [Video

Cardi B, City Girls, and more are among the artist included in the soundtrack for Halle Berry's directorial debut.

Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Daughter Willow Smith For Setting Healthy Boundaries In Their Relationship

Over the past few years, Jada Pinkett Smith has shown more of her vulnerable side as she tackles serious and insightful topics on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. In the latest episode of the web series, Jada Pinkett Smith , 50, praises her daughter, Willow Smith, 21, for setting healthy boundaries in their relationship.

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb considering hiring police chief from outside Cleveland department…

