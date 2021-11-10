The Bijou Star Files: Erykah Badu Cusses A Fan Out !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 10, 2021:

Erykah Badu Cusses Out Fan Who Called Her Out For Supporting Travis Scott

Erykah Badu minced no words with a person on Twitter who threw some shade Erykah’s way for supporting Travis Scott. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Praises Late Mother in Glamour Woman of the Year Speech: ‘She Was My Everything’

The accolades continue to pour in for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper was recently recognized by Glamour magazine as the publication Woman of the Year, but that honor didn’t just end with a photoshoot and cover feature. Glamour also hosted a special event for Megan where the rapper was bestowed her honor by none other than Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT, LIVE NATIONSUED BY 9-YEAR-OLD ASTROWORLD VICTIM… Ben Crump Files on Behalf of Ezra

Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld concert tragedy, is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for the horrific injuries he suffered — injuries that still might cost him his life. Read More

Travis Scott’s Music Emote Removed From Fortnite Following Tragedy at Astroworld

Following the death of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, Fortnite has removed the rapper’s music emote from its item shop. Read More

Travis Scott’s Ex-Manager Claims Rapper Left Him For Dead While He Was Having A Seizure In A Basement

Travis Scott‘s personal character is continuing to be called into question. Read More

ASTROWORLD VENUE HAS $26 MILLION LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICY… Not Close To Covering Potential Judgments

NRG Park — the venue that hosted the calamitous Astroworld festival — has an insurance policy totaling $26 million … nowhere near what the injured and families of the dead will be seeking. Read More

‘Soho Karen’ Miya Ponsetto Says She Wishes She Would Have ‘Apologized Differently’

The California woman who went viral after she accused a Black minor of stealing her iPhone says she wishes she would have “apologized differently.” Read More

Officer Testifies That Driver in Ahmaud Arbery Murder “Cornered” Him

As the murder trial for slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery continues, a police officer has taken the stand to reveal what he immediately noticed upon arriving on the scene. Read More

Family Discovers Puppy They Bought Is a Fox After Pet Starts Attacking Farm Animals

A family in Lima, Peru, discovered they had been bamboozled after they bought a new puppy — that turned out to be a fox. Read More

If you use Venmo, PayPal or other payment apps this tax rule change may affect you

If you’re among the millions of people who use payment apps like PayPal, Venmo, Square, and other third-party electronic payment networks, you could be affected by a tax reporting change that goes into effect in January. Read More

Republican congressman posts video depicting violence against Ocasio-Cortez and Biden

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar posted a photoshopped anime video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts showing him appearing to kill Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden. Read More

Prosecution rests its case against Kyle Rittenhouse and judge dismisses curfew violation charge

The prosecution on Tuesday rested its case against Kyle Rittenhouse in his homicide trial after calling 22 witnesses over the course of six days, giving the defense its first opportunity to call witnesses. Read More

Americans have never been in so much debt

American households are carrying record amounts of debt as home and auto prices surge, Covid infections continue to fall and people get out their credit cards again. Read More

NJ COUNCILMAN-ELECT APOLOGIZES FOR WEARING BLACKFACE HALLOWEEN COSTUME

A councilman-elect in a tiny South Jersey borough is apologizing for wearing a blackface Halloween costume. Read More

Why the first responding officer at the Ahmaud Arbery shooting didn’t provide first aid

The first police officer to respond to the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia, testified in court Monday he did not render first aid to Arbery due to the danger of the situation as well as his lack of medical training and equipment. Read More

Colorado Officer Who Fatally Shot Good Samaritan Will Not Be Charged

According to the district attorney, the Arvada, Colorado police officer who shot and killed a “good samaritan” who stopped an active shooter in June will not face any criminal charges. Johnny Hurley, 40, was mistaken for the gunman by officers arriving at the scene. They saw him standing with the suspect’s AR-style rifle and his own handgun. The officer who fatally shot him will not face any charges related to the shooting. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN SKIMS X FENDI RAKES IN QUICK $1 MILLION… In Only 1 Minute!!!

If you need visual proof of how in demand this Skims X Fendi line is, look no further than the streets of Bev Hills. Read More

Summer Walker Blasts London On Da Track For Claiming He Had A Hand In The Creation Of Her Album

Whew! Summer Walker left no stone unturned on her new album ‘Still Over It’, where she made many revelations about the pain she endured while in a relationship with super producer London On Da Track. After the album was released, the gworls were riding the London hate train, but it looks like things have taken a turn. Read More

Post Malone To Perform In Place Of Travis Scott At Day N Vegas Festival Amid Astroworld Fest Tragedy

The tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest has impacted the families and loved ones who are grieving, as well as other fans who attended the third-annual festival. Read More

Ye Asks Drake To Join Him On Stage At An Event Aimed To Help Free Larry Hoover

Ye has been beefing with Chris Brown, Soulja Boy, and Drake, but it looks like he’s ready to put some of the drama in the past for a good cause! Recently Ye linked up with Rap-A-Lot Records’ C.E.O. J. Prince to end the beef with Drake. Read More

Will Smith Says He And Jada Are Pursuing ‘Love That Everybody Dreams About’

Will Smith may not feel like he’s “equipt” to give relationship advice, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to avoid opening up about his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith. Read More

Saweetie Teams Up With Calvin Klein and Amazon Live for ‘Icy Season’ Special

Saweetie has some more tricks up her sleeve. Read More

Halle Berry Taps Cardi B to Help Her Curate All-Female Soundtrack for Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Bruised’

Award-winning actress Halle Berry has tapped Cardi B to help her curate an all-female album for her new Netflix film, Bruised. Read More

Shonda Rhimes Says She Wrote the Series Finale for “Grey’s Anatomy” Eight Times

The “Bridgerton” executive producer went on to add that after Krista Vernoff became the “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner four years ago, she no longer has any idea of how her hit series will end, despite being the one who brought the show to ABC in 2005. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Slammed For Posting Thirst Traps After Astroworld Tragedy [Photo]

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash for posting a series of sultry pictures to her social media account amid the Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of eight and injured many more.Read More

Nick Cannon Says His Response To Saweetie’s Baby Fever Tweet Is Miscontrued [Video]

Nick Cannon set Twitter ablaze on Sunday (November 7) after he volunteered to give Saweetie a baby. Read More

Ne-Yo Accidentally Labeled As A Sex Offender On Twitter, Matter Seems To Be A Hoax

Ne-Yo recently began trending online for a rather unsavory reason! Read More

Will Smith Saw A Tantric Sexuality Counselor During His Split From Jada Pinkett Smith

Additional details about Will Smith‘s personal life are coming to light! Read More

HALLE BERRY CALLS YOUNG M.A. “MY BABY”, STARTS DATING RUMORS

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. has sparked several rumors this year, from who she’s been seeing to who’s baby she was having. Read More

AARON RODGERSNFL FINES HIM $14K FOR COVID VIOLATION Packers Docked $300,000

Aaron Rodgers just got fined by the National Football League for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols … and the Green Bay Packers also got dinged. Read More

Former Strongsville priest sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes against teen boys

A Strongsville priest was sentenced today to life in prison for a series of sexual exploitation and pornography crimes involving teenaged boys he befriended and counseled. Read More

Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorization for Covid-19 vaccine booster for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Tuesday they’re seeking emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for a Covid-19 vaccine booster for all individuals age 18 and older. The companies are seeking an amendment to the existing EUA for booster doses for some adults. Read More

