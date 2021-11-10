Teyana Taylor Stops Show “I’m About to Retire You Ain’t Finna Sue Me Baby”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The tragedy of last weekends Astroworld Festival incident that left 8 people dead and several injured after there was a crowd surge during rapper Travis Scott’s performance has brought awareness to entertainers quick fast in a hurry. Not only are they now watching the crowd to feed off their energy they are staying woke watching the crowd to make sure there are no injury’s. Actor/comedian Katt Williams pressed the stop button on his comedy show recently in Louisville when a man passed out during his performance, now it’s being reported that Teyana Taylor has done the dame thing recently in Los Angeles when she seen a fan who was slumped against the crowd barrier.

30 year old mother of two, singer/songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, Teyana Taylor, who said that she is retiring, was performing on stage during her farewell tour “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” in Los Angeles when she noticed a fan slumped against the crown barrier. Teyana Taylor mid-set hit the pause button on her show, asked the fan was he okay then called for assistance to get the fan out of there. Teyana Taylor then said:

“I’m about to retire, you ain’t finna sue me, baby,”

More importantly a pregnant pause could save someone’s life, kudos to Teyana Taylor, that was handled with class.

Take a look at the video below.

