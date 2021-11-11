RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy's "Fake It Til You Make It" | Episode 41

Have you ever wondered who the most difficult people to interview were? Eva and Lore’l break down some of the biggest TV hosts’ ‘Worst’ list and you won’t believe who is on it!! Plus, they’ll tell you about their unpleasant interview experiences. The duo also undresses how rappers and other celebrities keep up appearances on their way up. Check out all of that and more in this week’s episode.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

