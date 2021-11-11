LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Former Safety for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers turned SEC Network Analyst Roman Harper joined Kyle Bailey today on the Clubhouse as he reacted to the Panthers bringing back Cam Newton, and what it could mean.

Roman first looked at how this will impact the people already in the locker room as he told Kyle the guys automatically feel like they have a chance to win games and just the notion of trying whether it’s Stephon Gilmore or Cam Newton it gives the people in the locker room a heightened sense of urgency to get the job done.

Roman then told Kyle what Cam has to do returning to the Panthers after such an unceremonious breakup like he went through with the Saints in 2013 before returning in 2016 as Roman said:

“It’s different, but you’ve got to let bygones be bygones and be able to move on from the past because you don’t want that to hold yourself back, you want to be the best version of yourself.”

Kyle also asked about the concerns with Cam Roman said it’s worrisome, but he thinks that while Cam isn’t the Cam he was 10 years ago he thinks that he can make it work, and with Cam’s mobile ability it can force defenses to change how they attack the Panthers defense which could help.

Roman ended by looking at how long it will be for Cam to know the terminology of the offense as he said it will at least be 2 weeks as the concepts and routes will largely be the same, but it will just be the wordage of the offense that he has to get down pat as well as likely getting back in football shape.

Roman Harper Weighs in on Cam Newton Returning to Carolina was originally published on wfnz.com

