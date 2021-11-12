Astroworld Death Toll Has Risen To 9 [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

50,000 people were at the sold-out Astroworld Festival, an outdoor music festival at NRG Park stadium complex where the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium stand, while rapper Travis Scott was on stage performing when “The crowd for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed — they were unable to escape that situation,” leaving 8 people dead and several were injured from a crowd surge.

Today sadly it is being reported that the death toll has now risen to 9 .

Texas A&M University student 22 year old Bharti Shahani passed away on Wednesday after being injured while attending the Astroworld Music Festival with her cousin and her younger sister.

Dozens were injured in the Astroworld crowd sure including a 9 year old boy who is now in a medically induced comma according to his family.

We will be continuing to pray for the families affected by this horrible tragedy.

Take a look at the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: