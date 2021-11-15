Adele’s One Night Only Included A Once In A Lifetime Proposal [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Hello it’s me ♫ Grammy Award winning Adele last night flaunted a new look, new attitude, new man along with Grammy worthiness new music.

There was a question that was floated out on Facebook last night after the “Adele One Night Only” concert that included an exclusive interview with Oprah. The post-er was waiting for the big Adele versus little Adele comparisons like folks did with Luther Vandross. But after listening to the now Adele there was clearly no difference vocal between the now and then when Adele took the stage in a breath taking setting at the Los Angeles, Griffith Observatory, performing her past hit as well as the new bonafide bangers from her new album ’30’ after an over 5 year hiatus. Not only was the intimate star studded attended concert breathtaking as well as lyrically flawless as Adele threw her passions into every beat, Adele brought the romanticism of the evening to the for front with a real live proposal.

Last night Adele was rolling in the deep when the lights dimmed and she granted a young brotha named Quentin Brunson the opportunity to have a once in a lifetime propose to his girlfriend Ashley when he blindfolded her, placed noise cancelling headphones on her while escorting her to her final destination of being a single woman.

“I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I am extremely proud of you. And I mean, every day you blow my mind. There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do. And I just know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day.”

In front of 10 million viewers on CBS, plus every major celebrity you can think of such as Gabrielle Union, Gayle King, Drake, James Corden and Adele’s man super agent Rich Paul just to name a few, Quentin popped the big question and Ashley tearfully said yes (thank God for that) Adele gave them a front row seat to the rest of the show sitting right next to Lizzo then proceeded to serenade the newly engaged couple with her 2008 song “Make You Feel My Love”.

Now that’s LOVE !!

Take a look at “Adele One Night Only” with a once in a lifetime proposal in the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: