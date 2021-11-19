C-Murder Will Still Cross The Ocean For Monica And Kinda Did [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It has never been a secret that R&B singer Monica and rapper C-Murder, Master P’s brother, Corey Miller, are like that Monica song ‘Everything To Me’. To Corey Miller, Monica will always be ‘Angel of Mine’ and to Monica Corey will always be ‘The Boy Is Mine’, ‘Before ‘C-Murder’ Walked Out of Monica’s life because he Should’ve Known Better but just because he is ‘So Gone’ doesn’t not mean Monica won’t call a ‘Code Read’ for Corey Miller because ‘Everytime Tha Beat Drops’ so will Corey Miller. So when Corey Miller heard Monica belt out ‘For You I Will’ his response was, I will cross the ocean for you.

What the HELL did we just say!?

Monica and Corey Miller go back like baby’s and pacifiers with a love that has stood the test of time, so recently when Monica was performing her Corey Miller remixed version of ‘For You I Will’ for a crowd that was lending her backgrounds by singing “Free C-Murder” someone recorded the performance C-Murder viewed it then reposted it for the Corey Miller CERTIFIED GRAM, showing nothing but unadulterated love for Monica.

My baby kilt it at the show .Her sanging this outfit a #TRUqueen we knew from day 1 this was real love. No opinion changes a fact and we got the history to prove that . If you know me you know how Im coming bout her

How he do dat dere, while serving life after a non-unanimous guilty verdict for his role in the murder of Steve Thomas in 2002. Don’t to much really matter when Monica heart emoji’s in response to his post is all he needs to get by, at least for now because Cory Miller maintains his innocence and has asked for a full investigation into the alleged corruption that led to his arrest.

Take a look at Corey Millers repost of Monica still holding it down for him below.

