‘Simpsons’ Showrunner Has Some Ideas on How It Should End

‘The Simpsons’ have stood the test of time and become the longest-running animated and comedy program on prime time.

Since December of 1989, the Fox staple has made a huge impact all over the U.S. and world, especially when it came to predicting big events.

That has not stopped several viewers complaining about the show is “not funny anymore.” Then again, many of them say the same thing of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Both shows have manage to prove the haters wrong over and over again.

Now the executive producer and showrunner has some thoughts on how Bart, Homer, Marge, Lisa and Maggie Simpson, along with the entire town of Springfield, would show off their antics once last time. That is, if it ever comes to that.

Al Jean recently spoke with RadioTimes.com and expressed how he thinks the show would end.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He told the website that if he had to end the sitcom, he’d go back to the beginning of the show for the finale. He said the characters would go back to the Christmas pageant that happened in the very first episode of the show, making the series “a continuous loop.”

That would give new meaning to the term “full circle.”

It is not known when the animated show will end as no end date has been chosen yet and it doesn’t look like that will be anytime soon.

‘Simpsons,’ which is now at 700 episodes and counting, has been renewed by Fox through 2023.

In the meantime, enjoy more seasons “D’oh!” and “Aye Caramba!” for a long while to come!

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Noam Galai and Getty Images