2021 American Music Awards Went Down With Silk Sonic Tearing The Roof Off [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The 2021 American Music Awards want down Sunday in Los Angeles, with BTS dominating, taking home three honors including for artist of the year, however Megan Thee Stallion didn’t do too shabby herself taking home 3 awards after pulling the plug on her live performance at the last minute and our favorite New School/Old School group Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Smoked Out Windows at then beginning of the show before they took home Favorite R&B Song for ‘Leave The Door Open’ (see video below), beating out the stiff competition of Chris Brown, Jazmine Sullivan and Giveon. Also Cleveland homeboy Machine Gun Kelly took home Favorite rock artist, and Ye’ formally known as Kanye snagged Favorite gospel artist. Plus no music award show wouldn’t be an award show without the slayation of Cardi B with a killer monologue (see video below).

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite trending song: , “Body”, Favorite female hip-hop artist:, Favorite hip-hop album: “Good News”

Drake

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Lil Nas X

Favorite music video: ,“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd

Favorite male R&B artist:

Cardi B

Favorite hip-hop song: “Up”

Take a look at the complete list of winners from the 2021 American Music Awards HERE

Also On 93.1 WZAK: