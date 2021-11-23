Get Ready For a Price Hike Over at Dollar Tree

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

If you are a fan of Dollar Tree, then you are in for a shock.

The popular dollar store chain has announced it will raise the prices of “a majority of the products” from $1 to $1.25.

Look for the changes to take place at all of the locations nationwide and for it to happen in early 2022.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The change comes as retailers struggle to offer low-cost items amid inflation, but Dollar Tree insists its price hike isn’t in reaction to that. “For 35 years, Dollar Tree has managed through inflationary periods to maintain the everything-for-one-dollar philosophy that distinguished Dollar Tree and made it one of the most successful retail concepts for three decades,” wrote the company. “However, as detailed in its September announcement, the company believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers. This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions.”

At least the increase is only by a quarter and not some huge amount dollars.

The price change will also help bring back items and products that were “discontinued due to the constraints” of selling everything at one dollar.

Would you continue to shop at Dollar Tree despite the prices changing from $1 to $1.25?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of JIM WATSON and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images