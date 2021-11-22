Remembering Tamir Rice: A Legacy Of Photos Six Years After His Murder

Just three days ago (Nov 19) Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who traveled to another community armed with an assault rifle and killed two men during a protest against police brutality, was found not guilty of two murders and wounding another individual.
Six years prior, Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy, was shot down in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio when local police approached him, believing the toy he held was a live firearm.
It goes without saying that situation like this occur far too often. Rice was shot moments upon the arrival of law enforcement, Rittenhouse, roaming the street, walked past police and was absolved of his real-life murders. As the effort toward ending these unfair outcomes continue, it is important to look back at how the nation received, and reacted, to both sides of the coin.
Hard to believe it’s been six years since Tamir Rice was gunned down at the hands of law enforcement. Today, we look back at the legacy his story has left behind as we continue the fight toward social equality.
1. Protesters Gather in Cleveland to Protest Shooting of Tamir RiceSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 26: An unidentified woman protests the death of 12-year old Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 26. Rice was shot by a Cleveland Police Officer responding to a 911 call about a child waving a gun, discovered to be a toy after the shooting, outside the Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland’s near west side. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,adult,women,death,anger,human interest,police force,protest,cleveland – ohio,shooting – crime,racial tensions,tamir rice,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept
2. Protesters Gather in Cleveland to Protest Shooting of Tamir RiceSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 26: An unidentified young boy rides a bike past a group of protesters gathered outside of City Hall to protest the death of 12-year old Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 26. Rice was shot by a Cleveland Police Officer responding to a 911 call about a child waving a gun, discovered to be a toy after the shooting, outside the Cudell Recreation Center on Cleveland’s near west side. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,child,group of people,death,boys,anger,human interest,riding,police force,protest,protestor,cleveland – ohio,shooting – crime,racial tensions,tamir rice,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept,town hall – government building
3. Protestors Rally Outside Republican National Convention In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 19: A man speaks out against the shooting of 12 year-old Tamir Rice by police near the site of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in downtown Cleveland on the second day of the convention on July 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Many people have stayed away from downtown due to road closures and the fear of violence. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,talking,ohio,men,medium group of people,politics,day 2,police force,downtown district,political rally,protest,cleveland – ohio,shooting – crime,republican national convention,human age,politics and government,debate,racial tensions,tamir rice,black lives matter,republican national convention 2016,protest against excessive police force,us republican party,social movement,social justice – concept
4. Protesters took the streets of downtown Cleveland, Ohio, the…Source:Getty
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES – 2016/03/30: Protesters took the streets of downtown Cleveland, Ohio, the day after the local grand jury decided not to indict the officers who shot and killed 12-year old Tamir Rice. Rice was playing in a public park with a toy gun. Officer Timothy Loehmann and Officer Frank Garmback shot Tamir Rice in under two seconds upon arriving at the scene. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,ohio,law,day,death,panoramic,police force,downtown district,protest,racism,protestor,cleveland – ohio,shooting – crime,indictment,police brutality,reform,tamir rice,black lives matter,grand jury,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept
5. Clevelanders Protest Grand Jury Decision Not To Indict Cops In Tamir Rice ShootingSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 29: Demonstrators block traffic in front of The Quicken Loans Arena on December 29, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Protestors took to the street the day after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,ohio,law,problems,crime,justice – concept,child,traffic,large group of people,activist,police force,gun,protest,protestor,cleveland – ohio,shooting – crime,politics and government,midwest usa,police brutality,gun control,toy gun,2015,tamir rice,black lives matter,samaria rice,timothy loehmann,human rights,protest against excessive police force,social movement,rocket mortgage fieldhouse,social justice – concept
6. Cleveland Mayor And Police Chief React To Grand Jury Decision In Tamir Rice CaseSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson speaks to reporters in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall on Decmeber 28, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Earlier that day a grand jury declined to bring charges against either of the two police officers involved in the fatal November 2014 shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy who was playing with a toy weapon at Cudell Recreation Center. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,talking,ohio,law,crime,justice – concept,two people,politics,government,police force,journalist,violence,cleveland – ohio,board room,politics and government,verdict,2015,tamir rice,grand jury,human rights,town hall – government building
7. Kids with Tamir Rice signs. Stop Mass Incarcerations Network…Source:Getty
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2015/11/22: Kids with Tamir Rice signs. Stop Mass Incarcerations Network sponsored a children’s march demanding accountability on the one year anniversary of Tamir Rice’s death at the hands of the Cleveland police. (Photo by Andy Katz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,new york city,anniversary,law,responsibility,men,women,child,activist,teenager,tranquility,police force,manhattan – new york city,broadway – manhattan,violence,political rally,protest,picket line,murder,union square – new york city,shooting – crime,abuse,2015,tamir rice,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept
8. Justice for Tamir sign held aloft. Stop Mass Incarcerations…Source:Getty
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2015/11/22: Justice for Tamir sign held aloft. Stop Mass Incarcerations Network sponsored a children’s march demanding accountability on the one year anniversary of Tamir Rice’s death at the hands of the Cleveland police. (Photo by Andy Katz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,adult,new york city,anniversary,law,responsibility,justice – concept,men,women,child,activist,teenager,tranquility,police force,manhattan – new york city,broadway – manhattan,violence,political rally,protest,picket line,murder,union square – new york city,shooting – crime,abuse,2015,tamir rice,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept
9. Protestors From Ferguson Join Cleveland Activists For Rallies Against Tamir Rice ShootingSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 20: Protestors embrace their arms on Euclid Ave. in protest of the shooting of 12-year old Tamir Rice December 20, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images) horizontal,usa,ohio,law,unity,human interest,embracing,police force,violence,protest,protestor,cleveland – ohio,shooting – crime,midwest usa,tamir rice,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept
10. US-CRIME-POLICE-CHILDRENSource:Getty
Protesters in Cleveland, Ohio hold signs as they sing and chant while blocking the roads leading to Public Square November 25, 2014, calling for action following the shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy, who was shot by Cleveland police on November 23. Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams on Monday defended the conduct of the officer who fatally shot the 12-year-old who was wielding a replica handgun. Tamir Rice died in hospital early Sunday after two police officers, responding to a 911 emergency call, confronted the African-American youngster at a recreation center. The incident came as Americans awaited a grand jury’s decision on whether to indict a white police officer, Darren Wilson, in the St. Louis, Missouri suburb of Ferguson for the fatal shooting in August of black teenager Michael Brown. AFP PHOTO / JORDAN GONZALEZ (Photo credit should read JORDAN GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images) horizontal,usa,activity,motion,ohio,law,holding,justice – concept,child,road,boys,singing,police force,conflict,town square,protest,racism,chanting,protestor,cleveland – ohio,placard,riot,racial tensions,tamir rice,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,following – moving activity,social justice – concept
11. USA – Justice for All March in WashingtonSource:Getty
Rev. Al Sharpton leads the ‘Justice For All’ march in Washington with the families of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, and other African Americans killed by police. Thousands of marchers descended on the nation’s capital to demand justice for black men who have died at the hands of white police. Organized Sharpton’s National Action Network, the march called for an end to racial profiling, police brutality, and lack of justice in state grand jury proceedings. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,law,crime,criminal,justice – concept,washington dc,human interest,police force,racial profiling,courthouse,juror – law,indictment,legal proceeding
12. Protestors From Ferguson Join Cleveland Activists For Rallies Against Tamir Rice ShootingSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Demonstrators march on E. 9th Street December 21, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. For the second straight day protestors gathered in downtown Cleveland to voice opposition to excessive use of police force. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images) horizontal,usa,ohio,law,human interest,social issues,police force,protest,protestor,cleveland – ohio,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept
13. Protestors From Ferguson Join Cleveland Activists For Rallies Against Tamir Rice ShootingSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: An unidentified young woman marches on Euclid Ave. December 21, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio. Protestors gathered in downtown Cleveland for the second day in a row to voice opposition to excessive use of police force. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images) horizontal,usa,adult,ohio,law,women,human interest,social issues,police force,protest,protestor,cleveland – ohio,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept
14. Protesters March in Cleveland, OhioSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Demonstrators march to protest the death of 12-year old Tamir Rice in Public Square in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 29. Rice was shot and killed by a Cleveland Police officer on November 22nd, 2014. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,freedom,death,shouting,anger,human interest,police force,protest,racism,protestor,cleveland – ohio,shooting – crime,racial tensions,tamir rice,black lives matter,protest against excessive police force,social movement,social justice – concept
15. Tens Of Thousands Join ”Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March In Washington DCSource:Getty
A spectator listens during the 57th annual March on Washington, Friday, August 28, 2020 in Washington, D.C. , Maryland. Also referred to as the Get Off Our Necks march, this years march focused on the recent Black Lives Matter movement while commemorating the work of previous civil rights leaders. (Photo by Erin Lefevre/NurPhoto via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,washington dc,washington monument – washington dc,human interest,spectator,listening,martin luther king jr.,protest,racism,protestor,politics and government,police brutality,reportage,black civil rights,racial tensions,eric garner,tamir rice,black lives matter,sandra bland,human rights,protest against excessive police force,maryland – us state,social movement,breonna taylor,george floyd,george floyd protests,social justice – concept