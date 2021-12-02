The Bijou Star Files: What You Mean Beverly Hills’s Isn’t Safe!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 2, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CLARENCE & JACKIE AVANT NEIGHBORS HIRING ARMED SECURITY In Wake Of Tragic Murder

Neighbors of Clarence and Jacqueline Avant have been alarmed by the crime wave in Beverly Hills and L.A. … so much so they hired armed guards before Wednesday’s fatal home invasion. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN I DIDN’T PULL TRIGGER ON HOT GUN

Hollywood weapons expert Steve Wolf is giving his take on what he thinks Alec Baldwin means when he says he “didn’t pull the trigger” — and it sounds like it all boils down to semantics. Read More

OZ SENATE RUN TAKES HIM OFF AIR …In All PA Cities & NYC!!!

Dr. Mehmet Oz can’t have his Senate cake and eat it too — his decision to run for office means his TV fans in several major cities won’t see his show for at least the next 11 months, potentially … and maybe permanently. Read More

COP KICKING DOG ASSAULT CAPTURED ON RING CAM …PD Explains Encounter

An Indiana cop captured on video kicking a dog on someone’s front porch will not be prosecuted … and his bosses say that’s due to the full picture of what happened. Read More

DONALD TRUMP Tested Positive for COVID… BEFORE FIRST 2020 DEBATE

It was a mic drop moment … with Biden smiling before waving and walking away from the podium. Read More

Porsha Williams Details Past Encounters With R. Kelly: “He Was One Of The Men Who Took Advantage Of Me & Mentally Abused Me”

During a recent episode of the ‘Tamron Hall Show,’ Porsha Williams kept it honest and opened up about some of her past experiences in her new book, ‘The Pursuit of Porsha.’ Read More

NBA Youngboy Says He Would Marry Doja Cat If He Was Single & Didn’t Have A Family

It’s been a minute since NBA Youngboy has been able to speak to his fans outside of his music, but he got the opportunity on Tuesday night. Read More

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving Wellness Center–Says She’s “Doing Fabulous!”

Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami and our good sis says she is doing just fine. Read More

Andy Cohen Responds After Nene Leakes Says That She Would Return To RHOA (Update)

Last month Nene Leakes joined the ladies of “The Real,” and with the switch up for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the ladies asked if Nene would ever return to the show. As previously reported, Nene shared that she’s open to returning. Now Andy has responded to Nene being open to returning to the show. Read More

More Details Emerge About 15-Year-Old Oxford High School Shooting Suspect

Michigan authorities have shed more light on the Oxford High School shooting that left four people dead and seven others injured. Read More

Police Officer Fired After He Fatally Shot 61-Year-Old Riding in Mobility Scooter Nine Times

Tucson, Arizona police officer Ryan Remington has been fired after he fatally shot a 61-year-old man riding in a mobility scooter nine times, Read More

HBO Execs Were ‘Concerned’ About James Gandolfini’s Alcohol and Cocaine Use, New Book Claims

Former HBO CEO Jeff Bewkes told James Andrew Miller in his new book, Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, that some network executives were worried about James Gandolfini‘s well-being while filming The Sopranos, Read More

Virgil Abloh-Designed Project Maybach Electric Car Unveiled by Mercedes-Benz

Just a day after Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show was held in Miami on Tuesday night, new work from the prolific designer continues to roll out as Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled Project Maybach, a collaborative endeavor between Off-White and the luxury car company. Read More

Bobby Shmurda Posts and Deletes Message About Not Having Control Over His Music for Almost a Decade

Bobby Shmurda’s fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of his new project. The Brooklyn rapper has dropped off a few new songs, with “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)” being his first since getting out from prison back in February. He had also been teasing his next mixtape, but has been silent about it as of late. Read More

Kid Cudi Shares His Last Text Exchange With Virgil Abloh: ″Glad I Got to Tell U How I Felt About U’

Kid Cudi took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his last text exchange with Virgil Abloh. The Man on the Moon artist posted a screenshot of the messages that were sent last week, as Virgil prepared for his Louis Vuitton menswear show in Miami. Read More

Debt Collectors Can Legally Slide Into Your DMs Now

U.S. debt collectors have a new tool at their disposal: social media. Read More

A Woman Sued Her Mom’s Doctor, Basically Claiming She Should Have Never Been Born, and Won the Case

A woman who filed a wrongful conception lawsuit against her mother’s doctor has reportedly won the right to compensation in the case. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Explains Why He Decided to Go Public With Lori Harvey Relationship

Michael B. Jordan made waves online when he decided to go Instagram official with Lori Harvey at the top of the year. Read More

Multiple HIV/AIDS Organizations Say DaBaby Hasn’t Reached Out or Donated Since Meeting

DaBaby, according to comments from multiple HIV/AIDS organizations, failed to follow through on the groundwork laid during meetings spurred by his espousing of dangerously homophobic remarks earlier this year. Read More

Woman Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against Walmart After Needing Leg Amputated for Stepping on Rusty Nail

A South Carolina woman has won $10 million in a lawsuit against Walmart after she stepped on a rusty nail in a store location and had to have her leg amputated. Read More

First U.S. Case of Omicron Variant Identified in California, Dr. Fauci Confirms

The first known U.S. case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been identified in California, Read More

Pilot Testifies That Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Others Were Passengers on Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane

A man who worked for decades as a pilot for Jeffrey Epstein testified this week that he saw a number of high-profile figures on the late convicted sex offender’s private plane, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Read More

2Pac’s Bodyguard’s Hard Drive—Containing Rare Songs and Photos—Could Go for Six Figures at Upcoming Auction

More memorabilia tied to 2Pac’s life is being auctioned off. Read More

FBI Seizes Around $2.3 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency Tied to Ransomware Attacks

Per court documents unsealed this week, the FBI and other authorities seized approximately $2.3 million in cryptocurrency connected to ransomware attacks in August. Read More

Issa Rae Debuts a New “Insecure” Mobile Game

Expect to interact with your favorite Insecure characters in the newest game, Insecure: The Come Up. Issa Rae just announced how she’s teaming up with black-owned game company Glow Up Games and HBO to launch her first mobile game. Read More

Mumps Cases Are On The Rise Amongst Those Vaccinated Against The Disease

Cases of the mumps are on the rise, and it’s mostly hitting people who were vaccinated against the disease. Read More

Scottie Pippen Details Suge Knight Running From Charles Oakley

Scottie Pippen is spilling the tea on how Suge Knight ducked the smoke from former NBA Pro Charles Oakley at a party. Read More

Sandra Bullock Responds To Critics Of Her Adopting Two Black Children On ‘Red Table Talk’

Sandra Bullock is reflecting on her “incredibly hard” experience with adoption and the foster care system. Read More

Jury Sees Video of Jussie Smollett Going Through a ‘Dry Run’ a Day Before Alleged Hate Attack

Jussie Smollett was caught on nearby surveillance video doing a “dry run” one day before his alleged hate crime attack, prosecutors said at his trial in Chicago Tuesday. Read More

Tyler Perry Vows ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife

Tyler Perry is vowing to use his wealth and resources to help find the person who killed the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. Read More

An Airplane Company Is Allowing People To Have Sex On It For $1,000

If you want to join the “Mile High Club” without being banned from an airline, a charter flight company in Las Vegas will let you have sex 5,280 feet in the air for a price tag of $1,000. Read More

Stacey Abrams Announces She’s Running for Governor of Georgia

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams announced on Wednesday that she is running for governor, setting up a possible rematch with Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. Read More

Celina Powell Says Drake Changed His Phone Number After She Sent Him Monthly Nudes

Anytime Celina Powell’s name is in a headline, it’s never for anything positive. Usually, the infamous internet troll is claiming some famous rapper got her pregnant or accusing them of cheating. Read More

Student to Face Terrorism, Murder Charges in Michigan School Shooting That Left 4 Dead

A 15-year-old Oxford High School sophomore, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, is accused of a shooting at his school Tuesday afternoon, killing three students and injuring seven others and a teacher. Read More

Teyana Taylor Gives Jayda Cheaves A Lap Dance!

Teyana Taylor is known for her sultry voice, sexy dance moves, and of course abs of steel and fans got to experience every bit of these aspects during the tour. Read More

YK Osiris Gives Us A Tour Of Drake’s Mansion – He Has A Trophy Room AND An Electric Toilet!!!

Drake does not play fair when it comes to music or this real estate thing. The rapper made headlines a year ago for his purchase of a 50,000SF mansion in Toronto with amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight. Read More

Vivica A. Fox Shows Her Loyalty To Jussie Smollett As His Trial For Staged Hate Crime Begins: I Believe In Jussie!

Outspoken actress Vivica A. Fox has proven herself to be a good friend several times throughout her nearly 40-year career. Read More

DJ Envy & Wife Gia Casey Celebrate The Birth Of Their Sixth Child

DJ Envy’s wife, Gia Casey, announced the birth of their sixth child–a baby girl– yesterday (Nov. 30) in an Instagram post where she shared a picture of herself admiring her newborn. She captioned it: Read More

Gabrielle Union To Star As ’70s Sitcom Sweetheart Tootie In “Facts Of Life” Live Reenactment

Classic ’70s sitcom The Facts of Life will be resurrected with a facelift. ABC announced that the Eastland girls are returning to television for an episode of Live in Front of a Studio Audience. Read More

T.I. & ISAAC HAYES III HURT ME IN ELECTION OVER FAKE NEWS …Says ATL Mayoral Candidate

T.I. and Isaac Hayes III might have helped to end Felicia Moore‘s shot at being Atlanta’s next mayor by spreading fake news … at least according to the candidate herself. Read More

