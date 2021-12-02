Michigan Teen Shooting Suspect Charged as Adult With 4 Counts of Murder [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A 15 year old Michigan sophomore student, Ethan Crumbley, of Oxford High School armed with a semiautomatic handgun is being accused and charged with first degree murder and terrorism with a shooting at his school Tuesday afternoon that left three students dead and injuring seven others including a teacher. Ethan Crumbley if found guilty faces life in prison.

According to authorities, Ethan Crumbley, used a handgun purchased by his father on Black Friday, just days before the attack, now they considering filing criminal charges against Crumbley’s parents.

According to the prosecutors they have plenty of digital evidence the incident. Ethan Crumbley allegedly came out of a school bathroom and started firing, walked down the hall at a “methodical pace” and fired more shots. When deputies arrived, Ethan Crumbley put the gun down and surrendered.

“He came out with the intent to kill people. He was shooting people at close range, oftentimes toward the head or chest,” “It’s chilling. It’s just absolutely cold-hearted murderous.”

The older half brother of accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley expressed shock at the shooting that left four students dead saying he has always known the teen to be a quiet but happy kid with no violent tendencies.

We are keeping the families that have been affected by this heinous crime uplifted in our prayers.

