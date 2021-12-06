Look At God!? Bags of Money Found In Wall at Joel Osteen’s Church

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The church is customary for collecting and/or receiving tithes and love offerings, not to mention collections for the building fund etc. etc.. That’s how the church is able to operate, that’s how, the sick and shut in, get assistance, and/or the poor. People render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and unto God the things that are God’s, so what happen’s when unaccountable bags of money turns up in a wall inside of God’s house flying under Caesar’s nose?

That’s the question that people are asking after a plumber found envelopes full of cash and checks behind a loose toilet in the church while fixing an issue in the bathroom Joel Osteen’s church Lakewood Church. The plumber then contacted the maintenance supervisor and turned the discovery over to the police.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,…We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

Take a look at the video below.

