Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

These new U.S. travel restrictions have began

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Young woman with mask looking the airport runway from the window

Source: urbazon / Getty

 

According to NBC4i,travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior.

President Biden will also extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was previously scheduled to expire in mid-January.

The Biden administration’s moves come after the White House announced a ban on travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been to South Africa or seven other African countries within the previous 14 days.

That travel ban does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

7 photos Launch gallery

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Continue reading Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine. As the delta variant continues to infect more Americans, the virus doesn’t seem to be slowing down. New infection cases continue to rise and hospitals once again are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 deaths are also on the rise, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus. Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important. Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of present clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion. You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes. Here is a list of famous anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19. SEE ALSO:  White People Riot As Proud Boys Suspected At Violent Anti-Vaxxer Rally That LAPD Blames On Antifa Anti-Vaxxing Capitol Riot Lawyer Who Defended Kyle Rittenhouse Is In Grave Condition With COVID-19

The Latest:

These new U.S. travel restrictions have began  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest

Jake Paul And Tyron Woodley Rematch Set As…

 4 hours ago
10.31.29

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 6 hours ago
10.22.29
Shaun King, Senior Justice Writer for the New York Daily News, speaks at Penn State Berks as part of their Arts and Lecture Series Wednesday evening November 15, 2017. King is a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement. Photo by Ben Hasty

Prayers: Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers Brain Injury After…

 7 hours ago
07.31.29
Dayton OH City Vector Road Map Blue Text

Ohio Man Convicted For Killing Two Teens For…

 8 hours ago
07.24.29
Exclusives
Close