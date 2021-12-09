The Bijou Star Files: Guess Who Wants Mariah Carey Verzuz Beyonce’?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 9, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

L.A. Reid Wants To See Mariah Carey Go Hit-For-Hit Against Beyoncé (Video)

Verzuz continues to do it big for the culture. We’ve seen some of the best in Black entertainment grace the stage and go head to head performing some of their biggest hits. Read More

YE & DRAKE SHOW CREWS WORK ‘ROUND THE CLOCK …Finishing Stage For Thursday’s ‘Spectacle’

The countdown is on — with about 24 hours remaining until Drake and Kanye reunite as performers — and crews for the spectacle are working ’round the clock to finish up the massive stage. Read More

LAMAR ODOM I SWORE OFF DRUGS, PORN, & DATING… After Breakup W/ Fiancée

Lamar Odom says he’s given up 3 vices after splitting with his fiancée … insisting he’s no longer doing drugs, watching porn, or dating women. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT PROSECUTOR SAYS ACTOR ‘MONKEYED AROUND’ WITH ROPE

The prosecutor in Jussie Smollett‘s case raised a lot of eyebrows during his closing argument, by using the phrase “monkeyed around” while referring to the famous defendant. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGE DROPPED …Pleads No Contest to Coercion

Flavor Flav‘s domestic violence incident from October is all wrapped up and dealt with in the eyes of the law — he copped a plea to a lesser charge, and is happy to close the book. Read More

SCOTT PETERSON RESENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON After Killing Pregnant Wife

Scott Peterson, the man who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn child in 2002, has just been resentenced to life in prison… Read More

NICK CANNON THANKS EVERYONE FOR SUPPORT After Death of Baby Zen

Nick Cannon sent a big thank you to everyone for the support, kind words and love sent after yesterday’s emotional announcement where he revealed the devastating news that his 5-month-old son, Zen, passed away. Read More

JALEN ROSE FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM MOLLY QERIM

Jalen just released a statement on the divorce … saying he and Molly were separated for a year before officially deciding to break up. Read More

TIGER WOODS I’M BACK!!!… Commits To Playing In Event With Son

Tiger Woods is back … the golf legend has just committed to playing again nearly 10 months after his car crash — officially signing up for next week’s PNC Championship with his son. Read More

A-ROD MIAMI PROPERTY Sells For $6.3 Million

Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez just unloaded one of his Miami properties for $6.3 million … a price point that qualifies as the highest recorded lot sale ever in the area. Read More

SERENA WILLIAMS’NOT WHERE I NEED TO BE PHYSICALLY’… Will Not Participate In Australian Open

Serena Williams will not be playing in next month’s Australian Open tournament ’cause she isn’t physically healthy enough, with the tennis G.O.A.T. explaining she’s “not where she needs to be physically.” Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN THANKS EX KANYE FOR FASHION GUIDANCE …Accepts Fashion Icon Award

Kim Kardashian took home the Fashion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards last night … and she thanked her ex, Ye … YAY!!! Read More

FOX NEWS CHRISTMAS TREE SET ON FIRE AT NYC HQ!!! Man Arrested for Arson

A 49-year-old homeless man, Craig Tamanaha, was arrested. He was booked for criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, disorderly conduct and criminal tampering. Read More

SECURITY COMPANIES SEEING BOOM IN CELEB CLIENTELE …Over L.A. Crime Spike

The crime spree unfolding in L.A. has got celebs acting skittish, so much so that there’s a big boom in security hiring … which might sound great for them, but isn’t a good sign big picture. Read More

Marques and Miya Houston Welcome Their First Child Together (Exclusive Photos)

The married couple recently revealed that they’ve welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Zara. Per Marques and Miya’s interview with Us Weekly, who first broke the story, Zara arrived about a week ago on Thursday, December 2. Read More

Wendy Williams Will Not Be Returning To Her Talk Show In January—A Full List Of Guest Hosts Have Been Announced Instead

It was recently confirmed that Wendy Williams will not be back in her infamous purple chair at the top of the year—and instead a line-up of guest hosts will continue throughout the month of January. Read More

Jurors In Jussie Smollett’s Trial Wrap Up The First Day Of Deliberations

As the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago continues, many people are waiting to see what the outcome holds and if the actor is going to jail. However, we’re going to be waiting for another day because, after nearly two and a half hours, jurors have not come to a decision. Read More

Kamala Harris, Oprah, Beyoncé, Rihanna & More Make Forbes’ List For The World’s Most Powerful Women

As 2021 quickly comes to an end, Forbes released their annual list for the most powerful women in the world. The list consists of 100 women from different regions throughout different industries, including some of your favorite celebrities that demonstrate female power. Read More

Alicia Keys Says Jay-Z Told Her About Lil Mama Joining Them On Stage During Their 2009 VMAs Performance

More than a decade later, folks are still curious about Lil Mama’s pop up during Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s performance at the 2009 Video Music Awards. Read More

Following Backlash CEO Of Better.Com Apologizes For Laying Off 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

Social media practically erupted when a leaked video of a company Zoom call featured its CEO brutally laying off 900 employees just before Christmas—and now, he has apologized. Read More

Kanye and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Concert Budget Is Reportedly an Estimated $10 Million

It’s a race against the clock as construction continues on the massive stage inside the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles for Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, with special guest Drake, on Thursday. Read More

Dame Dash Says Kanye West Was the Only One at Roc-A-Fella to Give Him ‘Proper Respect’

Dame Dash says no one at Roc-A-Fella ever showed him “proper respect”—except for Kanye West. Read More

Scientists Discover Omicron COVID-19 Variant Has a ‘Stealth Version’ That’s Harder to Detect With Testing

A new version of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been discovered, with scientists saying it’s harder to detect using common PCR virus testing. Read More

NICKI MINAJ Fires Back at Hubby’s Accuser …YOU’RE A LIAR!!!

Nicki Minaj is calling the woman accusing her and her husband of harassment a bold-faced liar — claiming there are holes in her story that NM and co. believe totally discredit her. Read More

Senate passes resolution to repeal Biden vaccine mandate, with help of two Democrats

The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for private-sector employersin a bipartisan rebuke of a key component of the White House’s Covid-19 strategy. Read More

McDonald’s Commits $250 Million To Franchisees Of Color In Effort To Increase Diversity

McDonald’s commits $250 million to new franchise owners in an effort to increase and improve diversity within the company. Read More

Carjackers are Using Apple’s AirTags to Steal Cars

Apple may want to rethink some of the products in their lines. It looks like local carjackers are getting hold of the latest device that actually helps hijack cars. Read More

Porsha Williams Reveals She Set a Date for Upcoming Wedding to Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are one step closer to tying the knot. Read More

Instagram Will Bring Back ‘Version’ of Chronological Feed Next Year

Instagram is finally giving people what they’ve been asking — a chronological feed. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Nicole Accuses Mogul Of Spending $7 Million A Month, Demands Trial Over Prenup Not Be Postponed

Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young has been a messy one. While the former couple separated and were legally divorced in 2020, their legal battle surrounding their prenuptial agreement rages on today. Read More

Nicki Minaj Poses Topless & Nude As She Celebrates Her 39th Birthday

Nicki Minaj has no shame in showing off her birthday suit as she celebrates her 39th birthday! Read More

