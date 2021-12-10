Common Publicly Confirmed That He And Tiffany Haddish Are No Longer Boo’s

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It started when we were younger you were mine my boo ♫ is not the song that Rapper/Activist/Actor Common and Actress/Comedian Tiffany Haddish are singing to each other anymore. And for those of you that were hanging on hope to that the split was only a rumor and it was going to take a miracle for them to love someone new, Common just gave us affirmation that the rumors are true and the COVD-19 shelter in place come out lover’s are no more.

COVID brought some folks together but when we started walking in our new norm it tore some apart.

In an exclusive interview, Common began by speaking very highly of Tiffany Haddish before detailing what caused them to permanently end their relationship.

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed … we weren’t feeding the relationship … neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people … it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,”

Although no love has been lost between the two, Tiffany Haddish has now joined the ranks of Angela Rye, Serena Williams and Erykah Badu in successful women that have had a failed relationship with Common, who has admitted that once the honeymoon faze of a relationship is over, so is he.

“The pattern I found myself in — and my therapist broke it down — was the feeling of being in love and that honeymoon period,…I was addicted to that feeling.”

If Common were to write into Reality Hour our advice to him would probably be that the perfect relationship for him would be a regular non-working woman…#IJS

Take a look at the video below.

