The Bijou Star Files: Is It Them Or Is It Him, Common and Tiffany Split?

Common No Longer Follows Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish On IG, Sparks Breakup Rumors

Is It Them Or Is It Him? Doesn’t seem like Common can keep a woman. Common has sparked rumors that he and his comedic girlfriend Tiffany Haddish might not be so happy anymore. Fans noticed that he no longer follows her on Instagram. Read More

TAMAR BRAXTON’S EX-BF Car Attack Vid is Un-Releasable …YOU SMASHED UP THE DAMN THING!!!

Tamar Braxton challenged her ex to release video allegedly showing her attacking him in his car, but he’s saying he can’t — ’cause Tamar busted the camera to pieces. Read More

MLB RIPS JUSTIN TURNER ‘REFUSED TO COMPLY’ WITH COVID PROTOCOL… Put Everyone At Risk

MLB is throwing Justin Turner under the bus — placing ALL of the blame on the Dodgers star for not following COVID protocol after testing positive during the World Series. Read More

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS APPLEBEE’S DISPUTES WOMAN’S HIGH CHAIRS ACCOUNT… It Was a Fire Hazard!!!

A woman was arrested at an Ohio Applebee’s after getting ticked off the restaurant refused to give her 2 high chairs for 2 babies … and she streamed the encounter live. — A rep for Applebee’s has doubled down on what was told to cops about a fire hazard they simply couldn’t put 2 high chairs where Malcolm wanted, because it would’ve been dangerous. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOMWANTS GRAND JURY TO HEAR NEW CASE… Step Aside, AG Cameron!!!

Breonna Taylor‘s mother says the case KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented to the grand jury was flawed and biased … and she’s pushing for a do-over. Read More

ACTIVIST TO KC POLICE COMMISSIONERS ‘STOP USING BLACK CHILDREN AS PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES’

This young activist is going viral for roasting a bunch of police commissioners, and ya gotta see the video … she’s not holding anything back!!! Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE HAD COVID …’That S**t is Real’

Khloe Kardashian contracted COVID-19 earlier this year — and the symptoms were so bad, Kris Jenner called every doctor she could think of for help. Read More

TRUMP’S OMAHA RALLY HUNDREDS STRANDED IN COLD AFTERWARD… Bus Fiasco Leads to Hospitalizations!!!

President Trump‘s rally at an Omaha airport left hundreds of his supporters feeling ice cold … and several ended up in the hospital!!! Read More

DaBaby’s Neighbors Have Made More Than 30 Complaints To Police Over Noise & Other Issues At His North Carolina Estate

It seems like DaBaby is facing issues in his boujee neighborhood in Troutman, North Carolina, just 35 miles north of Charlotte. His neighbors aren’t used to having a pop star in the community and haven’t been adjusting to him well. Read More

Willow Smith Says That Jada Pinkett Smith Was Harder On Her Than Jaden Smith—Opens Conversation About Black Moms Being Easier With Their Sons

Willow Smith says that her mom Jada Pinkett Smith was harder on her than her brother Jaden Smith. As Willow was speaking about her childhood, the conversation turned into discussing why Black mothers tend to go easier on their sons. Read More

A Lawyer For Walter Wallace Jr.’s Family Says They Called An Ambulance, Not Police For A Mental Health Crisis (Update)

As Philadelphia residents have been taking to the streets nightly to protest the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., his family is speaking out about the tragic incident. Read More

Chelsea Handler Claims 50 Cent Wasn’t Serious About Supporting Trump

Chelsea Handler claims her ex 50 Cent was just kidding when he posted his apparent support for Trump in the upcoming election. Read More

White House Listed “Ending The Coronavirus Pandemic” As One Of Trump’s Accomplishments

The White House included ending the coronavirus pandemic on a list of the Trump administration’s science and technology accomplishments, despite the fact that nearly half a million Americans have tested positive for the virus in the last week alone. Read More

NC Pastor Accused Of Urinating On Delta Flight Passenger ID’d By Police

On Tuesday, police identified the North Carolina pastor accused of urinating on a woman during a Delta flight from Las Vegas to Detroit earlier this month. Read More

Senate Adjourns Until After The Election Without A Coronavirus Stimulus Package

On Monday, Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate until November 9, killing any hope for a coronavirus stimulus package until after the election. Read More

US District Judge Lewis Kapla Denies DOJ Request For Substitute In Trump’s Defamation Suit

On Tuesday, US District Judge Lewis Kapala denied the DOJ a substitute in President Trump’s defamation suit. Read More

A British Study Has Found That Coronavirus Antibody Immunity Is Decreasing

As scientists around the world continue to work tirelessly to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a new study is now suggesting that antibodies against the novel coronavirus may decline faster than first believed. Read More

FunkFlex Calls Out T.I. For Working With Crime Stoppers & Testifying For Police: Informants Always Wanna Have A Voice

The topic of cooperating with police for the sake of stopping crime has been frowned upon for years, particularly in the hip hop industry. Popular DJ Funkflex (real name Aston Taylor, Jr.) called out T.I. while sharing the infamous crimestoppers commercial with a post saying, Read More

Omarosa Claims Melania Trump Is Sometimes “Repulsed” By Donald Trump

Omarosa Newman, 46, has been out of the White House for nearly three years after reportedly being fired for abusing car service privileges; however, since her departure, Omarosa has continued to spew claims against Donald Trump. Read More

Wayne Brady Slams Social Media After Catching Older Men DMing His 17-Year-Old Daughter

The actor and TV personality called out social media after he caught older men sliding in his 17-year-old daughter DMs. Read More

COVID-19 vaccine likely to come next year, not before, Fauci says

The nation’s top infectious disease expert revealed grim details Wednesday about where the U.S. stands in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won’t issue orders for counties that reach Level 4 ‘Purple’ coronavirus risk advisory

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will not issue orders for any county that reaches Level 4 ‘purple’ of the state’s coronavirus risk advisory. Read More

C-Murder Appears To Confirm Monica Romance Rumors In New Prison Post [Photos]

C-Murder has vowed on Instagram to give Monica “everything you deserve” if he gains his freedom after a nearly 20-year stint in prison. Read More

Ciara and Russell Wilson to Fund ‘Why Not You Academy’ Public Charter School in Seattle

Russell Wilson and Ciara are giving back to the Seattle community in a big way. Read More

Barack Obama Joins LeBron James On ‘The Shop’ to Talk NBA and Elections [Video]

Our Forever President Barack Obama is joining LeBron James and Maverick Carter Friday for a special edition of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Sends Flirty Message To Michael B. Jordan In New Snippet [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has been rumoured to have a romantic connection to Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan for a while, but the star has now fuelled the speculation with her new rap lyrics. Read More

Moniece Slaughter Claims Shaq Dumped Her Because She Asked Too Many Questions [Video]

Did y’all know that Moniece dated Shaq?Read More

