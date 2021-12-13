‘Greatest’ OutKast Documentary Is Locked In The Vault [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When know better you do better, education is key and some folks are just nosey that’s why in our universe of streaming and binge watching weekends documentaries are hot. So inquiring watchers need to perk your ears up as Big Boi birthed from the Dungeon family and part of the Grammy award winning duo rap group OutKast spilled some interesting tea in a recent interview that the ‘Greatest’ OutKast Documentary is locked in a vault.

Big Boi in a recent interview to talk about his latest album that is a joint venture with Dungeon brother Sleepy Brown, ‘The Big Sleepover‘, spoke about what sounds like to be another great documentary about the legendary OutKast. Unfortunately Big Boi is going to make fans breathe on getting to see it for a little while.

“Oh absolutely, man,…I just so happen to be in possession of the last OutKast tours from 1998 to 2000-whatever. Like, hours and hours and hours. We had to watch [and] digitize the footage for, like, a month and a half. We had to sit through there and watch it. I got the greatest OutKast documentary, never sold. Locked in the vault…I told [André 3000] I got it. … I just told him how dope it was and so we’re gonna hold it for a minute,”

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s ‘The Big Sleepover‘ has been 2 years in the making with 15 tracks that features other Hip Hop notables such as Killer Mike, Kay-I, Backbone, Big Rube, and CeeLo Green.

Until then if your not up on it The Art of Organized Noize is a great documentary that shows the humble begins of a musical powerhouse that started in a mud basement who is responsible for many Grammy award winning legendary artists including OutKast

