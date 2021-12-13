Cleveland Police Shoot And Kill Man In Downtown Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

While everyone was watching the Cleveland Browns shock the world by beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, social media started lighting up about a shooting in downtown Cleveland. Scary, right? There weren’t many details originally but that a man was shooting randomly downtown Cleveland but when the dust settled it was reported that Cleveland police had shot and killed 39 year old Patrick Horton of Cleveland.

About 3:15 p.m. Sunday on East 12th Street and Superior Avenue, police officials said two off-duty police officers and several citizens first spotted Patrick Horton walking on Superior and East 31st Street, pointing a gun at cars driving by and firing shots in the air. When police caught up with Patrick Horton they ordered Horton to put down his gun in which Horton initially complied, but then Horton picked up the gun and fired at the officers, when they returned fire shooting and killing him. Thankfully no one else was hurt in the incident. Read More

