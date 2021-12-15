The Bijou Star Files: Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Has To Cough Up $5.1M

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 15, 2021:

Ethics commission orders former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to give state back earnings from $5.1M pandemic book deal

A New York State public ethics commission has voted to order former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pay back earnings from the $5.1 million deal he received to write a book about leading the state during the coronavirus pandemic, after the commission previously found that state resources were used in connection with the book’s creation. Read More

ODELL BECKHAM JR.VIRAL ‘D.U.S.T.’ STAR PRAISES TD CELLY… ‘Amazing!!!’

Odell Beckham Jr.‘s touchdown celebration during “Monday Night Football” has earned himself an “absolute 10” — so says the internet star he was mimicking, Read More

Odell Beckham Jr Tested Positive For COVID As The Rams Shut Down Their Facility [Photos]

The Los Angeles Rams added wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and eight other players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the team announced. Read More

TINA TINTOR RUGGS CRASH VICTIM BURNED TO DEATH… Coroner Says

The woman Henry Ruggs slammed his Corvette into in a fiery car crash last month burned to death … officials revealed on Tuesday. Read More

ELON MUSK BACK OFF ‘SENATOR KAREN!!!’Trades Jabs with Elizabeth Warren Over Taxes

Elon Musk and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are going at it — their war of words is erupting, and it’s all over TIME naming him Person of the Year, or as she would put it … “Freeloader of the Year.” Read More

O.J. SIMPSON PAROLE ENDS EARLY… He’s ‘A Completely Free Man Now’

O.J. Simpson‘s parole has ended early … and, according to his attorney, he’s now “a completely free man.” Read More

FLAVOR FLAV NEARLY CRUSHED TO DEATH After Boulder Hits Car

Flavor Flav is lucky to be alive, escaping death by only a few feet after a massive boulder struck his car. Read More

CANDACE PARKER MY WIFE’S PREGNANT!!!… ‘It’s Surreal’

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way … revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!! Read More

KYLIE JENNER INTIMATE BABY SHOWER WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY… Ready For Baby #2!!!

Kylie Jenner is about to become mommy x2, but not before doing a little celebrating with her closest friends and family before the new bundle arrives. Read More

TORY LANEZ SHOUTED ‘DANCE BITCH’ AT MEGAN… Cop Testifies in Court

Tory Lanez shouted “Dance bitch, dance!” while firing gunshots at the ground near Megan Thee Stallion‘s feet, subsequently injuring her … at least according to testimony from a detective on the case. Read More

Baltimore Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Wife & Girlfriend In Murder-Suicide

Howard County Police have identified two of the three individuals killed in an apparent double murder-suicide that spanned from Federal Hill to Columbia on Saturday. Read More

Lafayette City Judge Asks for ‘Forgiveness’ and ‘Prayers’ After Video of Family Repeatedly Using N Word Goes Viral

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is in hot water after a video recorded in her home over the weekend containing racial slurs surfaced Monday. Read More

Bow Wow Says BET Should Honor Him Next Year At The Hip-Hop Awards

Bow Wow says he wants the recognition for all that he’s done in the game, opposed to being recognized for his accomplishments once he’s a little bit more up there in age. Read More

Mother Goes Viral After She Filmed Her Kids In A Homemade 360 Photo Booth

On Monday evening, a short clip began to circulate on social media that shows the unnamed mother doing her best to give her children a 360 photo booth vibe — on a budget. Read More

A Pregnant Woman, A Woman Holding Infant & Third Woman Stole Lace Wigs After Attacking Beauty Store Employee

On Sunday, a beauty supply store owner revealed that a pregnant woman, a woman carrying an infant and a third woman collectively robbed their store named ‘The Beauty Plug.’ Read More

Kim Kardashian Addresses Blackfishing & Cultural Appropriation Claims–“I’ve Learned & Grown Over The Years & Figured Out Good Ways To Communicate With All My Kids About All This”

As a business woman and pop culture superstar, Kim Kardashian’s success if often criticized by people who accuse her of trying to mirror the image of a black woman. Read More

The Story Behind Kanye West’s Stem Player

Kanye West has influenced a lot of changes in the music industry throughout his career, and with his latest invention, he wants to revolutionize the way people actually consume music. Read More

LeBron James, JR Smith, and More React to Steph Curry Breaking All-Time 3-Point Record

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has officially passed Hall of Famer Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooter. Read More

Florida Substitute Teacher Arrested After Alleged Snapchat Video of Having Sex With Student Surfaces

A substitute teacher at a Florida high school has been charged with sexually battering a student after an alleged video shared on Snapchat showed her having sex with a student. Read More

New York Cop Allegedly Helped Protect Members of Sex Trafficking Ring in Exchange for Sexual Favors

A New York police officer and five Queens residents have been accused of being involved in a sex trafficking ring involving children. Read More

Claims From Tory Lanez’s Attorney During Hearing Draw Response From Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Friend

After a judge found probable cause for Tory Lanez to go to trial over allegedly shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet in 2020, Meg’s former assistant is speaking up about statements Lanez’s defense attorney made during a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Read More

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Fatally Shot 6 People and Himself, Had CTE

Former NFL player Phillip Adams suffered from CTE. Read More

Tina Knowles Wonders If Jussie Smollett Will Get ‘Same Compassion’ as ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper

Tina Knowles has decided to open up about her thoughts on the Jussie Smollett case, and she’s raising some questions for those following along. Read More

Study Finds Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” Aided in Preventing Hundreds of Suicides, Rapper Responds

A new study has found Logic’s hit song “1-800-273-8255,” released in April 2017, actually prevented suicides during its run. Read More

Kentucky Factory Workers Told They’d be Fired if They Left Ahead of Deadly Tornado

Supervisors with a candle factory warned employees that they would be fired if they left work early as a catastrophic tornado approached. Read More

Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in Fully vaccinated students

Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a “very high percentage” of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university officials. Read More

‘Leaked’ Text Messages Allegedly Show Fox News Hosts and Donald Trump Jr. Tried to Get Trump to Call Off Rioters on Jan. 6

Text messages between three Fox News hosts, Donald Trump Jr. and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from Jan. 6 have been “leaked.” The text messages allegedly show the hosts and Trump Jr. trying to get Meadows to convince Donald Trump to call off the rioters who were terrorizing the U.S. Capitol. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Plans to Keep Her Promise of Opening an Assisted Living Facility in Houston

Following her Texas Southern University graduation over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she still plans to follow through on her promise of opening an assisted living facility in her hometown of Houston. Read More

The 2022 Golden Globe Award Nominees Include Beyonce, Issa Rae, Billy Porter, Will Smith and More

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards on Monday. Read More

Burna Boy Becomes The First Nigerian Artist To Land A Headlining Show At Madison Square Garden [Video]

On April 28, 2022, Burna Boy will spend “One Night in Space” at Madison Square Garden. His turn at the Garden will make history as he becomes the first Nigerian act to take the stage as a headliner. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Shares Health Update After Appendicitis Surgery: ‘My Stomach Is Swollen’ [Photo + Video]

Sherri Shepherd returns today as guest host of The Wendy Williams Show following emergency surgery for appendicitis. Read More

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer For Their 2004 Interview: ‘She Can Kiss My White Ass’ [Photos]

Britney Spears is speaking out about an interview she did 18 years ago. Read More

Rapper Future & Joie Chavis Celebrate Son Hendrix’s 3rd Birthday

Happy birthday to Future and Joie Chavis’ son Hendrix! Their little boy turned 3 today! The rapper and social media influencer celebrated their son in a joint birthday party over the weekend. Read More

North Carolina church pays off student loan debt, gives brand new cars for Christmas

Mount Zion Greensboro gave $300,000 in gifts to children, families, and community organizations in need during their annual Christmas at Zion event. Read More

