Mariah Carey Say’s If All You Want For Christmas Is A Beyonce’ Verzuz…’STOP’

2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome - Day 3

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

L.A. Reid started it, and Mariah Carey ended it, if all you wanted for Christmas is to see a Mariah Carey Verzuz Beyonce’, Mariah Carey is not your Santa Clause.

Antonio “L.A.” Reid, record executive, A&R representative, film producer, businessman, former drummer for ‘The Deal’, record producer, songwriter and the La in the legendary LaFace Records was keeping it real on ‘The Real’ when he said he would like to see a Verzuz battle between Mariah Carey and Beyonce’, getting the Bey-hive all buzzing.  Well Mariah Carey brought out the holiday bug killer saying Mariah Carey Verzuz Beyonce’ ain’t gonna happen…because it’s Christmas Time 🎶

During a recent interview the question was posed to Mariah Carey about her doing a Verzuz against Beyonce’ when the Grammy Award winning Queen of ‘Christmas Music, Mariah Carey, shut the interviewer down before she could even get the question out all the way…’OH STOP’

“We can’t ask that question. First of all, I love Beyoncé, and I admire her so much as a performer, for what she’s done for the world and everything else,”  “So I ain’t answering that question because how am I supposed to—I’ll be disrespecting myself, and I’m not gonna do that.”

Take a look at the video below

