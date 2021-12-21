50 Cent Says His Next Album Might Be His Last

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

All Hail Kanan…50 Cent is out…the music game…allegedly.

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson has a multitude of titles such as rapper, actor, television producer, and entrepreneur. Not only is 50 Cent the King over at Starz with his ‘Power’ Universe but he is also the unofficial champ/King of strap on Instagram. So quite naturally all of his news of works from his resume’ titles are delivered through his IG highway and that’s where 50 Cent just sent viral shock waves with the announcement that his forthcoming album may be his last coming album.

Smile my next album might be my last 😆. I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh 🤦‍♂️Nah 😈I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done 📺

That’s right you heard it straight from the horses mouth, 50 Cent say’s he has been terrorizing Hip Hop for 14 years and he is in the top 10 of rappers dead or alive. That’s a pretty hard core statement.

Bouncing into the scene with his now everybody’s birthday album ‘In Da Club’, in 14 years 50 Cent musically has released five studio albums, ten mixtapes, two video albums, four compilation albums, one soundtrack album, 76 singles (including 26 as a featured artist), and 88 music videos.

Previously in an interview with The Independent, 50 Cent said that he was planning on dropping new songs in September, “I’m not gonna tell who’s on it because I’m the most exciting person [on the album].”

‘Big Rich Town’ is a legendary banger, but do you think that 50 Cent is in the top ten of rappers dead or alive?

Take a look at the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: