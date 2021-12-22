Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Split In Sunset: Chrishelle Stause and Jason Oppenheim Break Up Shortly After Confirming Their Relationship

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
The Hollywood Reporter's Power Broker Awards Presented by The Society Group and After Party Hosted by Ash Staging

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split only five months after confirming their relationship according to PEOPLE.

Stause, a realtor,  the ex-wife of actor,  Justin Hartley, and co-star to Oppenheim on Netflix’s Selling Sunset started dating her co-star privately in July. The two were “really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it,” Strause said.

In a Dec 15th interview Strause did with E! News, she explained, “I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy.” Although they avoided telling people about their relationship, to avoid the opinions of others.

Prior to dating his Oppenheim Group employee, Oppenheim also dated fellow employee Mary Fitzgerald.

Oppenheim addressed the breakup in a statement on his Instagram story. ” While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” he explained. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Releases First Song After Breakup “It’ll Be Okay”

RELATED: KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

 

Split In Sunset: Chrishelle Stause and Jason Oppenheim Break Up Shortly After Confirming Their Relationship  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Heineken Green Room - Day 2

Fox Pulls The Plug on Televised New Year’s…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Iman Shumpert Believes LeBron James ‘Ruined Basketball’ [VIDEO]

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Split In Sunset: Chrishelle Stause and Jason Oppenheim…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close