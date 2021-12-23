Entertainment News
Snoop Dogg Is About To Sue ‘Snoop On The Stoop’ !?

Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

Everybody that has little children or grandchildren are very familiar with ‘The Elf on The Shelf’, if you’re not he is the little elf that is supposedly Santa’s best homie that gets his magic by being named and being loved by a child once that happens he pops up around different places in you house then reports the 411 back to Santa along with your child’s Christmas list .

“There’s only one rule that you have to follow, so I will come back and be here tomorrow: Please do not touch me. My magic might go, and Santa won’t hear all I’ve seen or I know.”

Needless to say for the most part the little elf is of fair complexion, so someone that was, rollin’ down the street, smokin’ indo, sippin’ on gin and juice, laid back, with my mind on their money, and their money on my mind came up with the idea of making ‘The Elf on The Shelf’ a little more diverse and hood friendly by coming up with ‘Snoop on The Stoop’ that came with it’s own indo, patron and hood tradition.   And if you can find the Christmas Snoop, he comes at a pretty hefty price tag.   A funny great idea, right?

Yes, it is, but the problem is the real Snoop, 50 year old Snoop Dogg, is about to put a 187 on Snoop on The Stoop in the form of a lawsuit.

Check out Snoop On The Stoop while visuals last below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

