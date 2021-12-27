Tiffany Haddish Say’s That’s ‘NOT’ What Common Told Her [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When we the Shelter In Place orders went down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common shocked everyone that they were sheltering together. Common had previous relationships with pretty high profile women such as Angela Rye, Serena Williams and Erykah Badu, just to name a few, all short lived, but folks were really thinking that Tiffany and Common would make it. Then like the rest the bottom fell out according to Common:

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed … we weren’t feeding the relationship … neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people … it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,”

However in a recent interview after Common’s, Tiffany Haddish was asked about what happened and her response was a side eye’d look followed up with a ‘that’s not what he told me’. Tiffany then said:

“I’m fine with it”….”He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know,”

Tiffany agrees that Common’s failed relationships may be just him.

Take a look and listen at Tiffany Haddish’s interview in the video below.

