CDC Shortens Recommended COVID Isolation Time [VIDEO]

Twas the night before Christmas it seemed like COVVID-19 was wrecking havoc through almost everyones house, sending people scrambling for testing, changing travel arrangements and canceling celebrations at grandmothers house. The vaccinated people were maneuvering with care will the non-vaxxers/maskers didn’t seem to care.

But now we are at Twas the night after Christmas one of the other biggest shopping days of the year when folks hunt for after Christmas sales and to exchange their Christmas gear. If you thought COVID-19 was going to send us all home to work this year the CDC is saying no, no, not this year.

Testing shortages are like when the pandemic began but whats new now is the CDC is shortening the recommended COVID isolation period.

The CDC has issued new guidance that cuts the recommended isolation period for people with COVID in half as more is learned about the omicron variant and companies from coast to coast face staffing shortages.

According to the CDC website: Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others.

With that being said Happy Holidays to all and have a safe flight.

Take a look at the video below

