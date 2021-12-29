- CLE
Cleveland Metropolitan School District Returns To Remote Learning [VIDEO]

As positive cases of COVID-19 numbers dramatically continue to climb, especially after Christmas gatherings school districts are trying to stay ahead of the COVID trend and are being forced to make some hard but health safety decisions.

Today Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon made the announcement that students will learn remotely from January 3, 2022 to January 7, 2022, the first full week of the new year.

“As an additional way of protecting your health and the health of those around you. We will continue to monitor the health data throughout the week to determine our ability to return to in person learning hopefully for the week of Jan. 10, and I will update our entire school community again early next week,”

Take a look at Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announcement about returning to remote learning below.

