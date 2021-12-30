Mask Mandate For Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Events In Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

COVID-19 numbers are going up with no let up in sight, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is now saying, No MASK, NO VACCINE…NO EVENTS FOR YOU. And if you are thinking of wearing one of those masks that can’t protect you from nothing but can get through the door because you have somethings on…no events for you either, starting Friday, December 31, 2021.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will now require all fans ages two and over attending events to wear a mask at all times while inside the venue. The rule applies to when guests are walking about and also in their seats, with the only exception coming when people are actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents do not meet health and safety standards and will not be permitted. If a guest does not have an approved mask at time of entry, a mask will be provided at no cost. Plus there is more….READ MORE HERE

