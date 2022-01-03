New Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb Official Sworn In [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

It’s official, shortly after midnight there was a changing of the guard in Cleveland, and the new sheriff in town, Justin Bibb was official sworn in.

Congratulations Mayor Justin Bibb !!

“Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the 58th mayor of Cleveland, Justin Bibb!” Just after midnight Monday at the East 131st Street Branch of the Cleveland Public Library a place he had frequented as a child, 34 year old Justin Bibb took the Oath of Office and became the City of Cleveland’s next mayor after winning the election back in November with 62% of the votes.

Mayor Justin Bibb replaces 75 year Mayor Frank Jackson who after being the Mayor of Cleveland since 2006 chose not to run for re-election. Read More

Take a look at the video below

