It’s Official Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album ‘Unstoppable’ To Drop This Month

‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ in 1994 is where it all began musically for the teenaged “Princess of R&B” singer Aaliyah, then tragically ended in 2001 at the age of 22 with the self titled ‘Aaliyah’ after a horrific plane crash shocked the world. However in 2022 we are going to be gifted with Aaliyah’s angelic voice once again with a new album dropping this month titled ‘Unstoppable’.

2021 closed with the mentor of Aaliyah, R. Kelly, being found guilty but not before dredging up the negativity surrounding he and Aaliyah’s relationship but in 2022 Aaliyah’s uncle, record producer, music label owner and manager, 74 year old, Barry Hankerson, is doing the one thing that Aaliyah really wanted and that is to share her voice with the world. Barry Hankerson, who brought Aaliyah into the music industry as well as founded Aaliyah’s former label Blackground Records and owns all of her masters, shared the news in a recent interview that Aaliyah’s fourth, posthumous, album ‘Unstoppable’ that is dropping later this month, January 2022, will feature Ne-Yo, Drake, Snoop Dogg and Future following the release of recent single, ‘Poison’, which featured The Weeknd.

“I’m sorry it took so long, but when you lose a family member so unexpectedly, it takes time to deal with that type of grief. I decided to release Aaliyah’s music in order to keep her legacy alive.”

Take a listen to Barry Hankerson talk about releasing Aaliyah’s new album ‘Unstoppable’ in the video below.

