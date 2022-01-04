BROWNS: Baker Mayfield Will Not Finish Out His Troubled Season

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This should be news to Cleveland Browns fans, especially as this move should have happened as soon as the injuries started or before things got worse.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is about to have surgery and will not play in the finale of the ill-fated 2021-22 season against the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

The move was confirmed by head coach Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 4.

“I’m frustrated for Baker to not be able to finish the season,” was what came out of Stefanski’s mouth when he discussed Mayfield.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Mayfield confirmed he will undergo surgery to repair his torn labrum, an injury he has played through since Week 2 of the season. “I’ve made the decision, we’ve had discussions, I am going to have surgery. I am going to get this shoulder fixed, be able to come back next year at 100% so that’s been decided,” Mayfield said on Monday night.

Mayfield was out for two games, one of which was due to having COVID-19 and the other earlier in his injured season.

It won’t really matter to the Browns and their fans, whatever amount is left, as the team has already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Adding insult to injury was the constant fawning from ESPN announcers over controversial Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger during the Monday Night Football game, who is likely done with football after a lot of years in the league and with the actually winning Pittsburgh team. Don’t forget also the Steelers fans who want to rub it in on social media with their dislike of the Browns and anything related to Ohio. Plus, frustrated Browns fans and football fans in general, who insist on wanting Mayfield and/or Stefanski gone or just resorting to calling the team “clowns.”

Well, the Browns drama on and off the field has once again become like a circus.

At least there’s the Bengals. Hopefully, they can make Ohio proud.

The clowns…er, Browns…certainly didn’t do that this past season.

