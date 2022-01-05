Hot Spot: SWV’s Coko Was Stranded On I-95 For 10 Hours In The DMV’s Snow Storm [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The recent snowstorm in the DMV affected many commuters on Interstate 95, including R&B veteran Coko from the iconic girl group SWV.

That along with news on the fate of Andy Cohen’s NYE hosting duties and another celeb COVID diagnosis round out today’s “Hot Spot” report.

Seasoned nighttime talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently announced that he’s contracted COVID-19, adding to the many that are catching coronavirus at a rapid rate due to the growing number of variants being discovered. Thankfully after suffering mild symptoms he’ll soon be returning back to television, which is also the case for Cohen after it was confirmed that he’ll return to host the CNN New Year’s Eve celebration after his viral intoxicated tirade while ringing in 2022.

Get the full stories now in the “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

