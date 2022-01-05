Entertainment News
George Floyd’s 4 Yr Old Niece Survives Shooting Attack On New Years Day

Unidentified suspects fired gunshots into a family member of George Floyd’s home in Houston, Texas on New Years Day with a bullet striking his 4 year old great niece Arianna who was sleeping at the time in the torso and praise God the little one survived.

Shots were fired into the apartment just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, New Years Day, with four adults and two children inside.

Arianna, who had attended demonstrations in her uncles honor, is the granddaughter of George Floyd’s sister LaTonya.

According to 4 year old Arianna’s father, Derrick Delane, she was rushed to a local hospital suffering a punctured lung, liver and 3 broken ribs.  Young Arianna underwent surgery successfully and is recovering.

“She’s healing very fast. The last time I checked on her, she was breathing on her own. She was doing really great,”

Police are saying that there is no suspect description or motive in the shooting at this time however Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he had opened an internal affairs investigation into the department’s handling of the shooting.

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation,”

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division or Crime Stoppers.

