This Year’s Grammy Award Ceremony Postponed Due to Latest COVID-19 Variant

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

After days of rumors and reports, the 2022 Grammy Awards are being postponed.

Originally set to take place at the end of January, the 64th ceremony will not happen for a while as the U.S. continues to fight the Omicron variant, which is the latest strand of COVID-19.

From Uproxx:

The Recording Academy and CBS shared a joint statement on the Grammys website today that reads: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

It is not known when the rescheduled ceremony will take place.

Click here to see who has been nominated for a Grammy.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of CBS Photo Archive and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Ochs Archives and Getty Images