Prayers: Bronx, NY Apartment Fire Kills 17 Including 8 Children

Prayers are in order as an apartment building fire in the Bronx has claim end the lives of 17 people including 8 children making it New York City’s deadliest fire in decades.

Every year we hear about fires being started by space heaters however this is probably going to go down of one of the deadliest fire because of a space heater we have heard, when a malfunctioning electric space heater in a bedroom was the source of an apartment building fire in the Bronx on Sunday.

Today New York Mayor Eric Adams had this to say about the five alarm fire that late Sunday morning that first consumed the bedroom, then the entire duplex apartment on the second and third floors of the 19-story building, involving displaced families from a largely Muslim community as well as immigrants from the West African nation of Gambia:

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the city of New York, and the impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city,”

The Red Cross has provided emergency housing to 22 families, representing 56 adults and 25 children.

The building did have heat on in it and it is being reported that the space heater was supplementing the working heat.

We will be keeping the families affected by this tragic fire uplifted in our prayers.

