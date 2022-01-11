LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

For the first time since 1980, Georgia Bulldogs fans are waking up as national champions in the sport of football. After four losses for Kirby Smart against his mentor Nick Saban, all of which saw Georgia hold double-digit leads, Smart helped rally the Bulldogs with 20 4th quarter points including two touchdown passes for quarterback Stetson Bennett who had looked rather shaky before then. The Georgia defense was picked apart by Bryce Young for 369 yards despite throwing a lot of pressure at him but the bowed up where it mattered, in the red zone. The Crimson Tide had four trips inside the 20 on the night, but came away with just one touchdown in large part due to the pressure that they were able to get on Young. The Bulldogs also forced Young into a couple of key mistakes, including the game-sealing pick-six by Kelee Ringo in the final minute of the game with Alabama attempting to drive the field.

This was a Georgia team that just felt destined to get the job done and they were as talented as any team in the country this season. Now that the team has gotten over the hump, the wonder is whether or not they will be able to become a constant CFP team each season and become that major threat to Alabama moving forward. Connor O’Gara of Saturday Down South joined the Mac Attack on Tuesday to let you know why he thinks that is in fact the case.

“There is now the ability for Georgia to be the team of the 2020’s. Can Georgia be what Clemson was in the latter part of the 2010’s? Can they have that type of consistency where they are getting yearly playoff berths, they win multiple national championships, they get to several national championships, as well, and their always just right there? I think Georgia can do that and I think this was the only thing that was holding him back.” -Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South

Connor O’Gara: Georgia Could Be The Team of the 2020s was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: