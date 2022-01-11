Joe Marino: Kenny Pickett Is The 1 QB I Would Take A Chance On

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The Senior NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he looked at the early landscape for the Panthers and the draft, and who could possibly be early favorites to wear black and blue in 2022.

The conversation with Joe started with the QB Panthers GM Scott Fitterer mentioned in his end of season presser yesterday in Pitt QB Kenny Pickett as Joe said a couple of weeks ago he wasn’t as high on him, but when he went through Pickett’s tape he noticed that he had truly taken a step up and it isn’t because of a scheme or stud talent surrounding himself as Joe said he just got better in general and he looks like the one guy who will have the best chance out of all of the QB’s to turn into a franchise QB in the NFL.

Joe then looked at all of the complaints from Panthers fans who are wanting to take an Offensive Lineman with the 1st pick as he told Kyle:

“I fully understand what the Panthers have at Offensive Line and they have to fix it, but they can fix the offensive line and Sam Darnold is still going to be a bad QB. Let’s just not act like Kenny Pickett could be a logical target with the 6th pick.”

When it came to the offensive line targets Joe Marino is a big fan of Alabama OT Evan Neal, but he thinks Ikem Ekwonu is a guy who has better control compared to Evan Neal as the gap is closer than people realize and Charles Cross is a promising prospect as Joe said there is a gap after that, but it is still a very strong class of Offensive Tackles.

Joe then went into some of the prospects that are under the radar right now that could become risers as the draft process really plays out as he said the guys to look out for are FSU Edge Rusher Jermaine Johnson II as he had a massive impact on FSU this year, and Clemson CB Mario Goodrich is a guy to keep an eye on as he kind of fell under the cracks due to the talent of his running mate Andrew Booth and Joe said what he really loves about Mario is that he is a corner that can tackle.

Joe Marino: Kenny Pickett Is The 1 QB I Would Take A Chance On was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: