Cleveland Power of Sport Summit is a free celebration of diversity, equity and inclusion demonstrating the power of sports as a catalyst for change.

Taking place February 18-20 in conjunction with NBA All-Star 2022, this free multi-day event will showcase local and national organizations who are utilizing their voices to address topics related to adaptive sports, gender equity, LGBTQIA+ athlete advocacy, mental health, racial equity and more.

Events set for the 2022 Summit include:

LEARNING LAB Learning Lab presented by Cleveland Clinic will feature interactive exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities – all encouraging attendees to use their senses to have impactful experiences and view the world in a new way.

Inspiration Station presented by Cleveland Cavaliers will host to keynote speakers, live performances, film screenings and more; each intended to celebrate our uniqueness while simultaneously reinforcing the idea that we are all more alike than different. SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONSSearching for Solutions presented by Union Home Mortgage will offer community engagement opportunities and educational resources for attendees to gain new perspective, reflect on the current state of their communities and commit to making a difference.PERFORMING ARTS COMPETITION Power of Sport Performing Arts Competition presented by Union Home Mortgage offers participants to create an original poem, speech or song that describes how the power of sport has affected you, your community or your outlook on the world.

Registration is free and happening now. Click here to register and learn more about the family friendly and educational schedule of events taking place.

Cleveland Power of Sport Summit presented by KeyBank and FirstEnergy is a Greater Cleveland Sports Commission program under the umbrella of Velocity.

All-Star Weekend Free Events: Register Now for Power of Sport Summit!! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

