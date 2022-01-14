The Bijou Star Files: New COVID Side Effect ‘Shrinkage’ !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 14, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Man Claims COVID-19 Caused His Penis to Shrink by 1.5 Inches

A man wrote in to Slate’s How to Do It podcast to seek out advice about his penis allegedly shrinking by 1.5 inches after contracting COVID-19. Read More

MARSAI MARTIN MICHELLE OBAMA’S LIKE MY AUNTIE After ‘Black-ish’ Cameo

It’s a damn shame “Black-ish” is ending, because it sounds like Michelle Obama could have a permanent role on the hit show … if you ask Marsai Martin, anyway. Read More

CARDI B ‘I WAS SUICIDAL’ AFTER TASHA K’S BLOG POSTS… Testifies in Libel Trial

Cardi B says she wanted to take her own life after seeing the alleged lies posted by a blogger who’s now on trial in federal court. Read More

KODAK BLACK COPS NOT INVESTIGATING NHL GAME GRIND SESH… ‘They Were Not Having Sex’

Kodak Black isn’t in any sort of legal trouble over his NHL game grind sesh … cops tell TMZ Sports there’s no investigation into the matter because “they were not having sex.” Read More

DISTURBING VIDEO TRAINER SLAMS DOG TO THE GROUND!!!D.A. Investigating Abuse

A stomach-churning video from social media has authorities investigating a dog training facility for animal cruelty … and the images of the dog getting brutally slammed to the ground is pretty damning evidence. Read More

KANYE WEST & JULIA FOX TWO CAN PLAY THIS GAME!!!Share Kiss on Date Night

Kanye West is clearly working to send a message to Kim Kardashian, showing some PDA of his own with new GF Julia Fox less than 24 hours after Kim and Pete Davidson got cozy on their own date night. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN HITS BOXING GYM W/ FLOYD MAYWEATHER Before Hanging W/ Kanye, Julia Fox & Madonna

Antonio Brown is livin’ it up in Los Angeles — hanging with Floyd Mayweather, Kanye West, Julia Fox and Madonna — all while Tom Brady and the rest of his former teammates prepare for the NFL playoffs. Read More

LAMELO BALL SUED BY PUBLICIST… You Stiffed Me Out Of Millions In Puma Deal!!!

A publicist is suing LaMelo Ball … claiming the NBA star owes her MILLIONS after he signed a lucrative contract with Puma but never gave her her cut of the deal. Read More

LAMAR ODOM TRISTAN’S ‘CORNY’ FOR WHAT HE DID TO KHLOE …But She’s Gonna Be Alright

You can tell Lamar Odom still has love for his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, based on what he’s saying about her recent embarrassment at the hands of Tristan Thompson … and telling us what’d he do to comfort her. Read More

‘British Vogue’ Unveils Stunning February Cover Featuring All African Models

The February 2022 issue features nine African models (Adut Akech, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Dibaa Maty, Janet Jumbo, Akon Changkou, Abeny Nhial, Nyagua Ruea, Anok Yai) with glorious African heritage that stretches from Senegal to Rwanda to Sudan to Nigeria to Ethiopia and beyond. Read More

BMW Reveals New iX Flow SUV That Changes Colors With The Simple Press Of A Button

BMW recently revealed its brand new concept vehicle called the iX Flow SUV, that can literally change colors to suit your mood by simply pressing a button. Read More

Maryland Firefighters Take Apart Fireplace To Remove Suspected Intruder Stuck In Chimney

A Maryland Firefighters spent hours taking apart the fireplace brick by brick on Saturday. By 7:30 a.m., the unidentified man was removed from the chimney and taken to the hospital for “serious injuries.” Read More

U.S. Man Found in Scotland Hospital With COVID After Faking His Death to Evade Sexual Assault Charges

A Rhode Island man, who had been hospitalized with COVID-19, was arrested in Scotland, two years after he faked his death to dodge a 2008 sexual assault charge in Utah, Read More

Interscope Celebrates 30th Anniversary With LACMA Exhibit Featuring Artwork Inspired by Dr. Dre, Kendrick, and More

Some of the most influential contemporary artists in the world have come together to help Interscope Records celebrate its 30th anniversary. Read More

Mother Charged With Child Abuse After 1-Year-Old Tests Positive For Meth, Marijuana, and Ecstasy

Mississippi woman Victoria Bolan was arrested this week after authorities said her one-year-old child tested positive for marijuana, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, Read More

‘Tearless’ Onions To Be Sold In Waitrose Stores Across The UK

A new range of onion is being introduced to UK stores that are believed to prevent cooks from crying. Read More

Chris Brown and Drake Argue Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over “No Guidance” Is ‘Baseless’

Drake and Chris Brown have both said the copyright infringement lawsuit over their 2019 song “No Guidance” is “baseless.” Read More

Nike Will Reportedly Begin Firing Unvaccinated Employees This Weekend

Nike will begin firing unvaccinated employees this weekend according to a report Read More

Donald Glover Sends Out Warning to People Hating on Him

Donald Glover, who has been more active on social media ahead of Atlanta Season 3, has sent out a warning to anyone who hates on him in 2022. Read More

Thousands Of NY Prisoners Collected $34M In COVID Relief Funds

Even people behind bars were getting to the pandemic money. New York State records reported thousands of its state inmates made out with $34 million in federal COVID relief funds. Read More

Delta CEO Says 8,000 Employees Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Delta Airlines lost $408 million in the final quarter of 2021, dragged down by the COVID-19 surge that hit airlines in December. Read More

President Biden’s Covid Vaccine Mandate Blocked By Supreme Court, Allows Vaccine Mandate For Medical Facilities That Accept Medicaid, Medicare

On Thursday, the Supreme Court denied the Biden administration’s efforts to enforce its sweeping vaccine-or-test requirements for large private companies. However, it allowed a vaccine mandate to stay in effect for medical facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid payments. Read More

New York Homeless Man Arrested For Beating Up and Robbing Good Samaritan of Nearly $1,500

Surveillance video shows a Good Samaritan getting beaten up on a Midtown sidewalk after giving a homeless man his coat on Wednesday morning. Read More

Bow Wow Reportedly Working On A Retirement Album After Receiving Encouraging Words from Snoop Dogg

After many years of hinting towards retirement, Bow Wow is finally putting that plan in motion—but not before he gives his fans one last album. Read More

South Dakota Educator Arrested After His Mom Mistakenly Served Pot Brownies To Senior Citizens

A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after his mother accidentally served his stash of pot brownies to other seniors at a card game at a community center last week. Read More

College Enrollment Drops By 1 Million, According To New Research

College student enrollment drops by more than 1 million, as COVID-19 influences the pivot and more people opt to go straight to work. Read More

Prince Andrew Stripped of Royal and Military Titles Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth ain’t playin’! Prince Andrew was stripped of his military and royal titles Thursday by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Read More

NY Daycare Workers Fired for Leaving Four-Year-Old Girl in Freezing Van for Nine Hours

A family is furious after their four-year-old daughter was left inside a daycare van in freezing temperatures for nine hours. Read More

Idris Elba Trends on Twitter, Again, After Fans Suggest He Should Be the Next James Bond

Idris Elba is currently trending on Twitter after one user asked the question, “Who should be the next James Bond?” Read More

Domino’s Cuts Back Number of Wings included in Carry-Out Deal, Citing Rising Food Costs

Domino’s Pizza is the latest chain making some changes to its menu as food and labor costs continue to soar. Read More

U.S. Senate to Honor Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley With Congressional Gold Medal

The United States Senate plans to award the late Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley posthumously with the Congressional Gold Medal with the passing of a new bill. Read More

Kendrick Lamar’s Company Producing Comedy Film About A Black Man Interning As A Slave Re-Enactor Who Discovers White Girlfriend’s Ancestors Once Owned Him

Kendrick Lamar is growing his resume in the film space. According to reports, the Grammy winning rapper’s pgLang company has teamed with Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s (South Park co-creators) Park County banner to produce a new feature film. Read More

Young Dolph’s Partner Says They Were Planning Their Wedding Before His Death: He Finally Made The Sacrifices & Was Present

Young Dolph’s girlfriend gives her first official interview about his tragic death. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

