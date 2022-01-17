The Bijou Star Files: Kanye West And Kim K Co-Parenting Drama

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 17, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST’S NEW SONG My Kids Are Spoiled …AND RAISED BY NANNIES, CAMERAS!!!

Kanye West got a lot off his chest in his new song with The Game — and most of it was aimed at his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian … not to mention his own kids. Read More

KANYE WEST I HAD A GREAT TIME AT CHICAGO’S BIRTHDAY BASH …Thanks To Travis Scott Giving Me The Address

Kanye West was all smiles after attending his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party, but there’s some shade he’s throwing in the process. Read More

KANYE WEST FINALLY LANDS AT CHICAGO’S PARTY …After Public Accusations

All’s well that ends well (we think), because Kanye finally made it to Chicago’s birthday party after all — the result of what sounds like more of a mix-up than sabotage, as Ye suggested. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN PETE’S NEVER BEEN TO THE HOUSE …Ye Needs Boundaries!!!

Pete Davidson’s never been to Kim Kardashian’s house — despite what Kanye West might say — and there’s a simple reason for his limited access to her home … boundaries. Read More

KANYE WEST SECURITY BLOCKED ME FROM SEEING KIDS… Because Pete Was In Kim’s House

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce does not seem friendly anymore … at least from Kanye’s vantage point. Read More

KANYE WEST JULIA STICKING BY HIS SIDE DESPITE DRAMA… She Doesn’t Scare Easy

Kanye West still has Julia Fox in his corner despite tons of drama in his life … we’re told the new couple is still, well, a couple. Read More

KANYE WEST TAKES SHOT AT PETE DAVIDSON IN SONG …I’LL BEAT YOUR ASS!!!

Kanye West doesn’t sound too cool with Pete Davidson dating his estranged wife — and on the heels of him allegedly punching a fan, he’s got a pretty heated message for the ‘SNL’ star. Read More

AMBER ROSE DISAVOWS ‘KARTRASHIANS’ TWEET… Amid Kanye Drama

Kanye West’s Kardashian drama has folks eyeing something Amber Rose said years ago … but she’s here to speak for herself on the issue, instead of letting the past do the talking. Read More

