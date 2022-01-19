John McClain: Whoever Gets Tim Kelly Is Getting A Good Guy

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The longtime NFL writer covering the league and the Houston Texans for the Houston Chronicle joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he looked at the Panthers interviewing former Texans OC Tim Kelly, and John gives the latest from the Deshaun Watson saga.

The conversation with John started with Texans QB Coach Pep Hamilton declining to interview with the Panthers for their OC search as John said there could be a few factors at play for Pep with one of them possibly being that he could have gotten assurances from Nick Caserio and the rest of the Texans brass that he will be the new OC and John pointed out that maybe Pep wants more stability at this point since he has had 3 different jobs in the last 2 years and going to a team that has a coach on the hot seat might not be the most pleasant situation for the former Charlotte native.

Kyle then asked John about recently fired Texans OC Tim Kelly as he told Kyle:

“Whoever gets him is getting a good guy, he’s a battle tested coach and quite a few people believe he’s got a chance to be a head coach in the future.”

Things ended with John giving an update with Deshaun Watson and his future as he knows he wants to play and if he can get his lawsuits settled a lot of teams including the Panthers could be in the mix and with the Panthers location being relatively near his hometown and college he thinks he could waive the no-trade clause for the Panthers.

