The Business Opportunity Program at Neor!

The Business Opportunity Program is designed to promote diversity, inclusion, and local business opportunities. You can find the specific criteria to become certified as a Minority, Women or Small Business Enterprise (MWSBE) in the Sewer District’s Business Opportunity Program application.

The goal of the Business Opportunity Program is to increase contracting opportunities MWSBE companies, resulting in greater job availability and business growth for the local business community.

In addition to contributing to the economic well-being of the region, bringing new MWSBEs into the pool of companies doing business with NEORSD enhances the NEORSD’s competitive bidding processes and ensures that NEORSD customers are afforded the greatest value for their monetary contributions.

Click here for more information: https://www.neorsd.org/business-home/business-opportunity-program/

