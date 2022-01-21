MGK Say’s Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Is Painful To Remove…Literally

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

‘Bloody Valentines’ Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox have been solidifying their love to one another with blood filled pendants and after MGK popped the question instead popping open some bubbly they somehow popped open some part of their body to drink each others blood but their engagement and nuptials are being sealed with the custom engagement ring designed by Stephen Webster with an emerald (Megan’s birth stone) and a diamond (MGK’s birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. Now that’s love right? Ummm, well yes, if the ring wasn’t designed to hurt if she tries to take it off!?

Machine Gun Kelly in an interview with Vogue, his first interview since, becoming either the ball or the chain, MGK explained the custom engagement rings design in a little more detail than he did when he posted the video of it on Instagram.

“It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment,” “It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

The ring kind of seems reminiscent of that episode on ‘Tyler Perry’s, Sistas’ when Gary put that rock on Andi but she needed him to unlock it to take it off. Just a lil creepy, don’t you think?

