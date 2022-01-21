COVID Is Forcing Adele To Say Hello From The Other Side Of Vegas Residency

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

We have been taking two steps forward then two steps back as we try to return to life as we knew it before the COVID-19 pandemic has started. Concerts have been starting back up with precautions being made so that everyone involved are safe however with Omicron spreading wild and free, things have gotten a little more difficult causing Grammy award singer Adele to have to say ‘hello from the other side’ of her Las Vegas Residency.

Hello it’s me ♫

COVID-19 running a muck has forced Adele to tearfully tell her fans that her Las Vegas Residency is not going to happen, according to Adele’s video she tried hard to make sure her show was ready in time, but she says it’s been nearly impossible with delivery delays, and half of her team being down due to COVID-19.

“Weekends with Adele” residency was supposed to kick off this weekend with 24 shows running through April at Caesar’s Palace.

According to a rep from Caesar’s Palace:

“We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary. Additionally, guest who booked hotel rooms through Caesars Entertainment’s site or customer call center at any of our properties can cancel for a full refund.”

Take a look at the video below of Adele talking about the state of Las Vegas residency below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: