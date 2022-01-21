LOCAL NEWS: City of Cleveland Issues a Mask Advisory

- CLE
Cleveland city skyline in Ohio.

Source: Loop Images / Getty

The City of Cleveland is now taking steps to reduce the further spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Justin Bibb has issued a mask advisory for residents and visitors to wear inside all indoor spaces at all times.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“A mask advisory is a strong recommendation to all residents to wear a mask. This will help stop the spread of COVID-19 as indoor activities are starting to increase due to winter conditions. We will reassess the advisory on Feb. 1,” said the city of Cleveland in a tweet.

Here are some of the tweets that came out with the announcement of the advisory.

It’s clear that the mask advisory is NOT a mandate, but it’s still strongly encouraged.

 

Click here to read more.

 

