LOCAL NEWS: City of Cleveland Issues a Mask Advisory

The City of Cleveland is now taking steps to reduce the further spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Justin Bibb has issued a mask advisory for residents and visitors to wear inside all indoor spaces at all times.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
“A mask advisory is a strong recommendation to all residents to wear a mask. This will help stop the spread of COVID-19 as indoor activities are starting to increase due to winter conditions. We will reassess the advisory on Feb. 1,” said the city of Cleveland in a tweet.
Here are some of the tweets that came out with the announcement of the advisory.
It’s clear that the mask advisory is NOT a mandate, but it’s still strongly encouraged.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Posnov and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images
Third Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter