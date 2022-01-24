- Sports
Mike Renner: Charles Cross Would Give the Panthers What They Missed in 2021

It’s no secret that the Panthers are in desperate need of offensive line help and late last week, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had the team addressing that need. In his first mock draft of the season, he had the team taking Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross, the third tackle off the board behind Alabama tackle Evan Neal, who he had going 3rd to the Texans, and Ikem Ekwonu, who he had going 5th to the Giants.

On Friday, Mike Renner, lead draft analyst for Pro Football Focus, joined the Mac Attack for his weekly spot and backed up the idea that Charles Cross could make sense at No. 6 for the Panthers.

“Charles Cross is a guy I would probably run in the card for if I’m the Carolina Panthers because he’s pass protection on like 1,400 snaps snaps the last two years. This guy played for Mike Leach. He pass protected in his sleep; that’s all he does there. That’s quite obiviously what the Panthers were missing in 2021.

-Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

